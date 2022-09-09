ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Work on Portland's new homeless shelter ahead of schedule

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland released new images of the work being done on the city's newest center for homeless services. Related video above: Maine report shows number of unhoused has doubled in last year. The city reports the work on the shelter is ahead of schedule,...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s Childrens Alliance holds 2022 children’s convention

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 children’s convention took place Tuesday afternoon in Hallowell. It started with an opening forum where people from different communities spoke about the work that they do. The theme of the convention is community. According to the Maine Children’s Alliance, the focus is on...
HALLOWELL, ME
boothbayregister.com

New primary care provider joins Health Center

The Boothbay Region Health Center is proud to announce the appointment of Melody Rees, a board-certified family nurse practitioner as a primary care provider. Melody will be seeing patients four days/week starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Her office hours will be Tuesday thru Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 633-1075 to make an appointment at our offices in the Meadow Mall.
BOOTHBAY, ME
mainepublic.org

Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit

Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Shawnee Peak changing name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGETON, Maine (WABI) - Shawnee Peak announced on Wednesday that the ski area will return to its roots and once again be known as Pleasant Mountain. As Maine’s first ski area, the name change honors its 84-year history and the mountain it calls home in Bridgton. A new Pleasant...
BRIDGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Franklin Towers residents concerned about growing bed bug infestation

PORTLAND, Maine — After losing power, some residents in Franklin Towers are still living with limited electricity, but that's not their only concern. Residents in the building reached out to 8 Investigates seeking answers amid a growing bed bug infestation. According to Portland Housing Authority, 21 units had active...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME

