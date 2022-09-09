Read full article on original website
WMTW
Work on Portland's new homeless shelter ahead of schedule
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland released new images of the work being done on the city's newest center for homeless services. Related video above: Maine report shows number of unhoused has doubled in last year. The city reports the work on the shelter is ahead of schedule,...
wabi.tv
Maine’s Childrens Alliance holds 2022 children’s convention
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 children’s convention took place Tuesday afternoon in Hallowell. It started with an opening forum where people from different communities spoke about the work that they do. The theme of the convention is community. According to the Maine Children’s Alliance, the focus is on...
boothbayregister.com
New primary care provider joins Health Center
The Boothbay Region Health Center is proud to announce the appointment of Melody Rees, a board-certified family nurse practitioner as a primary care provider. Melody will be seeing patients four days/week starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Her office hours will be Tuesday thru Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 633-1075 to make an appointment at our offices in the Meadow Mall.
mainepublic.org
Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit
Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
wabi.tv
Shawnee Peak changing name back to Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGETON, Maine (WABI) - Shawnee Peak announced on Wednesday that the ski area will return to its roots and once again be known as Pleasant Mountain. As Maine’s first ski area, the name change honors its 84-year history and the mountain it calls home in Bridgton. A new Pleasant...
'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Make Way, This Pizza Place Is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
wabi.tv
Bread of Life Ministries is honoring their founder after three decades with the organization
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Bread of Life Ministries have been providing food, shelter and other resources to people in need. they are honoring the woman who started it all, 38 years ago. “I didn’t see hunger or lack of shelter, I saw people who needed other people and needed...
WMTW
Student allegedly posts video threatening Augusta school's staff, police say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department said they have identified a student responsible for a video threatening staff at an area school. Officials said a report was made Tuesday over a video posted threatening the staff at St. Michael's School. The student was identified, but officials have not...
wabi.tv
Former NLRB Chairman on Augusta Chipotle employee blacklisting: “Devastating, diabolical, insidious”
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board is taking aim at the Augusta Chipotle restaurant accused of “union-busting.”. The restaurant closed in July hours before employees were to meet with the NLRB to unionize, and allegedly blacklisted those employees from working at its other stores.
WMTW
Franklin Towers residents concerned about growing bed bug infestation
PORTLAND, Maine — After losing power, some residents in Franklin Towers are still living with limited electricity, but that's not their only concern. Residents in the building reached out to 8 Investigates seeking answers amid a growing bed bug infestation. According to Portland Housing Authority, 21 units had active...
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
'She was an old soul' | Family of 9-year-old killed in Standish asking others to spread kindness
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Since her untimely death in June, the family of 9-year-old Hallie Oldham is taking everyday moment by moment. This summer, the Oldham family had been staying at a campground on Sebago Lake when a powerful windstorm swept through. Hallie was injured in the storm. She didn’t survive.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
mainepublic.org
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
lcnme.com
Red’s Eats Challenges Maine’s Business Community to Help #SaveMaineLobstermen
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has teamed up with one of Maine’s most iconic lobster shacks, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, to launch its fall fundraising challenge urging all businesses that rely on a strong lobster industry to contribute to the association’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. All contributions...
