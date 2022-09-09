ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

This U.P. songbird trail gives you a ‘woodlands concert’

AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan

Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years

Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths

Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks

After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Want to add resale value? Start with the carpet in your bathroom.

A hot housing market gave sellers the advantage for almost two years, but a cooling market means buyers will be looking for those finishing touches as they shop around. “I think sellers are recognizing that the market is slowing down just a bit,” Ann Arbor realtor Emily Schoen said. “They’re not just planning on taking a weekend trip and the house sells over the weekend anymore.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
