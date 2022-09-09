Read full article on original website
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
This U.P. songbird trail gives you a ‘woodlands concert’
AU TRAIN, MICH. -- A tucked-away trail in an Upper Peninsula campground has a secret Mother Nature symphony in store for those who seek it out. The Au Train Songbird Trail in Hiawatha National Forest is an easy 2-mile interpretive hiking loop that winds through a variety of ecosystems, including forests, fields, wetlands and along the shores of Au Train Lake. While the trail itself is lovely any time of day, mornings are when you can catch a “woodland concert” as birds weave a beautiful tapestry of song, creating a unique wildlife watching -- and listening -- opportunity for visitors.
Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking to increase by 54 percent
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning the first significant increase in Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking in years. The DNR announced plans Monday, Sept. 12, to increase the number of chinook, or king salmon, stocked in Lake Michigan from 650,000 to 1 million — a 54 percent increase.
Bike, pedestrian path to Canada coming to new international bridge
DETROIT, MI — The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a pedestrian link between Michigan and Canada under terms of a new agreement. On Sept., 9, officials in Michigan and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to connect trails on either side of the border the new bridge over the Detroit River, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.
Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan
Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
Short’s Brewing brings back fall IPA made with all Michigan ingredients
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Autumn is here and so are fall beers from Michigan breweries. Short’s Brewing announced Wednesday that its Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is now available for an extended time and with extended distribution beyond Michigan. A classic IPA, the brew is balanced with hop bitterness...
Michigan couple rewarded for making millionth state camp reservation of 2022
Campers have been flocking to Michigan state parks this summer. And two of them got lucky over the weekend. A couple, identified as Dennis and Stephenie M. of Plainwell, were honored for being the millionth camp night reservation of 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The couple...
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years
Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
DNR fall programs at rustic lakeside lodge include kayaking 101, Bob Ross painting
ROSCOMMON, MICH. -- Here’s your chance to book a fall weekend getaway or daytrip that’s as enriching as it is relaxing. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering special new fall workshops as part of its ongoing outdoor education series at the Ralph A. MacMullen Conference Center, also known as the RAM Center, on Higgins Lake.
Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths
Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Fairgoers urged to be cautious as Michigan reports first 2022 case of swine flu
Michigan has a human case of swine influenza, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday, Sept. 12, and urged fairgoers to be cautious. A Berrien County fairgoer had contact with swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair in August in Berrien Springs in southwest Michigan. This is the first case of H1N2 confirmed in Michigan this year.
Powerball results for 09/12/22; jackpot worth $194 million
LANSING, MI – Two players won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $194 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Sept. 12. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 14 will be worth $206 million with a cash option of $112.4 million. The Powerball...
Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks
After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Michigan marijuana prices are plummeting, striking fear into small growers who’ve invested nearly everything to join the state’s young and volatile market that some say is being consumed by big corporate business in a “race to the bottom.”. They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate...
Want to add resale value? Start with the carpet in your bathroom.
A hot housing market gave sellers the advantage for almost two years, but a cooling market means buyers will be looking for those finishing touches as they shop around. “I think sellers are recognizing that the market is slowing down just a bit,” Ann Arbor realtor Emily Schoen said. “They’re not just planning on taking a weekend trip and the house sells over the weekend anymore.”
‘Rapid rent increases’ push housing voucher values up 10% in Michigan
Climbing housing costs have pushed fair market rents up 10.3% in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s updated fair market rents go into effect on Oct. 1. Fair market rents are the department’s calculation of how much money is needed to cover rent and utilities on...
Tudor Dixon pitches $1 billion law enforcement funding increase
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said increasing Michigan law enforcement funding by $1 billion over four years would be a “top priority” of her administration, rolling out the first in a series of policy proposals eight weeks before the general election. At a press conference Tuesday in Grand...
