Youngstown, OH

Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found

By Chelsea Simeon
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building.

According to a library spokesperson, the bed bugs were found on the first floor of the main library.

The closure is so crews can thoroughly clean and inspect the building.

The building is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. Until then, patrons can access the library’s digital services at libraryvisit.org or visit any other open PLYMC branch.

