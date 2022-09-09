Read full article on original website
Phys.org
A new method to print mirrors of variable size with a reflectivity of more than 99%
Dielectric mirrors, also referred to as Bragg mirrors, reflect light nearly completely. Hence, they are suited for various applications, such as camera systems and sensor systems for microscopy and medical technologies. So far, such mirrors have been produced by complex processes in expensive vacuum devices. Researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of...
Phys.org
Breaking an optical rule: Engineers find a way to manipulate light at the nanoscale
If you're going to break a rule with style, make sure everybody sees it. That's the goal of engineers at Rice University who hope to improve screens for virtual reality, 3D displays and optical technologies in general. Gururaj Naik, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice's George...
Phys.org
Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others
A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
Phys.org
New phases of water detected
Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that water in a one-molecule layer acts like neither a liquid nor a solid, and that it becomes highly conductive at high pressures. Much is known about how "bulk water" behaves: it expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling...
Phys.org
Producing hydrogen from seawater
In her research on bone tissue engineering, Dr. Marta Cerruti has worked for years with graphene, a single sheet of carbon atoms with incredible properties—electrical conductivity and the ability to support tremendous weight. Now, her quest to improve its qualities has opened the door to a possible solution to one of the challenges of producing hydrogen from seawater.
Phys.org
First light at the most powerful laser in the US
The laser that will be the most powerful in the United States is preparing to send its first pulses into an experimental target at the University of Michigan. Called ZEUS, the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, it will explore the physics of the quantum universe as well as outer space, and it is expected to contribute to new technologies in medicine, electronics and national security.
Phys.org
Researchers explore enzymes that use a cation, not oxygen-addition, to drive reactions
Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Texas at Austin have defined the structure of a substrate-bound iron 2-oxoglutarate (Fe/2OG) enzyme to explore whether these enzymes could be used to create a wide array of molecules. They probed the enzyme's active site to determine its ability to bind with different substrates. Additionally, rather than oxygen-addition, they saw that Fe/2OG enzymes likely utilize cations—highly reactive species—to drive desaturation during catalysis. The work, published in Nature Communications, could lead to the use of Fe/2OG enzymes in making a wide array of valuable molecules.
Phys.org
Tropical wetlands emit more methane than previously thought
Since 2007, the world's atmospheric methane concentration has risen at an accelerated rate, but scientists aren't exactly sure why. This is a problem, because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and it accounts for about 30% of global warming since preindustrial times.
Phys.org
Transfer of a domain pattern between magnetization and electric-polarization space achieved for the first-time
Translation of information from one state into another is key to our society. The general purpose of this information transfer is making information accessible, easier to process and to store. Pictograms—simple signs—direct people to the restroom or signal situations of danger in universally understandable pictures. More complex information requires converting...
Phys.org
DART spacecraft prepares to collide with asteroid target later this month
As NASA prepares to usher in a new form of planetary defense, one Johns Hopkins engineer will be eagerly awaiting the big collision that she is helping orchestrate. Elena Adams, the mission systems engineer at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and her team will spend the next two weeks carefully observing Didymos, a double-asteroid system that poses no threat to Earth and yet will be the target of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test—a first-of-its-kind, proof-of-concept mission that will intentionally crash a spacecraft into an asteroid's moonlet to deflect it away from its course.
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip
Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency. Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp NVDA built its latest data center processor, Grace using the...
Phys.org
Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard
A rocket crashed back to Earth shortly after liftoff Monday in the first launch accident for Jeff Bezos' space travel company, but the capsule carrying experiments managed to parachute to safety. No one was aboard the Blue Origin flight, which used the same kind of rocket as the one that...
Phys.org
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal the true identity of a Chinese octopus
As they were collecting cephalopod samples in Dongshan island in China's Fujian Province, a team of researchers came across an interesting finding: a new-to-science species of octopus. Actually, locals and fishermen have long been familiar with the species—but they kept mistaking it for a juvenile form of the common long-arm...
Phys.org
New study cracks the code for future exploration of oil and gas in the Jizhong depression
Oil and gas are two of the most important natural resources, contributing to over half of the world's energy supply. Reserves of these resources are thus, of high economic and strategic interest. The Jizhong depression of the Bohai Bay Basin in China is home to multiple buried hills, i.e., elevations...
Phys.org
Hubble sees two overlapping galaxies
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope imaged these two overlapping spiral galaxies named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth. Despite appearing to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance—the two are not actually interacting. While these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of other, truly interacting galaxies.
Phys.org
New computer simulation aids in the search for the origin of cosmic rays
An international research team has developed a computer program that can simulate the transport of cosmic rays through space. The researchers hope it will help them solve the mystery of the sources of cosmic rays. So far, we do not know which celestial objects emit the high-energy radiation that pelts...
Phys.org
Webb telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
The wall of dense gas and dust resembles a massive winged creature, its glowing maw lit by a bright star as it soars through cosmic filaments. An international research team on Monday revealed the first images of the Orion Nebula captured with the James Webb Space Telescope, leaving astronomers "blown away."
Phys.org
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting a hyper-luminous galaxy
Using the Very Large Telescope and the radio telescope ALMA in Chile, a team of astronomers including researchers from the Niels Bohr Institute has discovered a swarm of galaxies orbiting the surroundings of a hyper-luminous and vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early universe. The observation provides important clues to how exceptionally bright galaxies grow, and to how they evolve into energetic quasars, beaming light across most of the observable universe.
