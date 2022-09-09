Read full article on original website
Related
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
wearegreenbay.com
National Railway Museum gets major upgrade
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its shoreline stabilization project. After high water and flooding eroded more than 1,000 feet of shoreline and began to undercut portions of the operation track in 2020, the Museum utilized the opportunity to address the emergency through targeted stabilization.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
wearegreenbay.com
Kewaunee County bridge to close end of Sept. into Nov.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Kewaunee County is scheduled to be closed from the end of September into the beginning of November. Here you can find out where it is, when it will be closed, and why construction is starting. According to the City of Algoma...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County Land Trust ‘excited’ about 9-acre donation
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Land Trust is excited about two sections of land recently donated from the Nevins family. “Door County Land Trust protects the exceptional lands of Door County and waters forever,” said Executive Director Emily Wood. Door County is known for its...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha food pantry celebrates its 40th anniversary
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Saint Joseph’s Food Program in Menasha celebrated 40 years of serving its community. From 4-7 p.m., the non-profit hosted a party for staff, community members, and donors with live music, food, and a tour of the facility. The food pantry’s operation would not be...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton
(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
wearegreenbay.com
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Anime and Manga Themed Bubble Tea shop is the first of its kind in Appleton
(WFRV) – It’s the first Anime and Manga Themes Bubble Tea Shop located in Appleton. Owner Fanni Xie visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Uni Uni Appleton as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood. Uni Uni is located at 823 W College Avenue, Suite B...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
wearegreenbay.com
Stomp grapes for a great cause, this weekend at von Stiehl Winery
(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause. Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes. Details from vonstiehl.com:. Wet Whistle Wine Festival...
wearegreenbay.com
Winners announced for Oshkosh PD mental health & wellness 5k
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin. “Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.
wearegreenbay.com
Local store that sold rare Pokémon items robbed days after grand opening
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local store owner hopes police catch the thief who broke into his store, stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise just days after he hosted a grand opening party. “I see stories all the time on social media where you know card shows like...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Active threat incident’ training being conducted in Green Bay for several weeks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department along with other emergency officials will be participating in a large-scale joint training exercise near Bay Beach for several weeks. Participants in the training, which will work as practice responses to an ‘active threat incident’ in the community, include...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Lauren Helmbrecht, the newest member of Local 5 Live sports
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gives viewers an introduction to the newest member of Local 5 Sports. We get to know Lauren Helmbrecht, catch her debut tonight on Green Bay Nation, right here on Local 5 at 6:30 pm.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Frankly Green Bay presents: The Manitowoc Munsters
(WFRV) – It’s time to do the Monster Mash. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the fun songs and humor from a new show from Frankly Green Bay, The Manitowoc Munsters. Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, they’re actually from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa, and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? You’ll have to see in our brand-new show!
Comments / 0