Manitowoc, WI

Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

National Railway Museum gets major upgrade

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its shoreline stabilization project. After high water and flooding eroded more than 1,000 feet of shoreline and began to undercut portions of the operation track in 2020, the Museum utilized the opportunity to address the emergency through targeted stabilization.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kewaunee County bridge to close end of Sept. into Nov.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Kewaunee County is scheduled to be closed from the end of September into the beginning of November. Here you can find out where it is, when it will be closed, and why construction is starting. According to the City of Algoma...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County Land Trust ‘excited’ about 9-acre donation

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Land Trust is excited about two sections of land recently donated from the Nevins family. “Door County Land Trust protects the exceptional lands of Door County and waters forever,” said Executive Director Emily Wood. Door County is known for its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha food pantry celebrates its 40th anniversary

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Saint Joseph’s Food Program in Menasha celebrated 40 years of serving its community. From 4-7 p.m., the non-profit hosted a party for staff, community members, and donors with live music, food, and a tour of the facility. The food pantry’s operation would not be...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Melting Pot in Appleton

(WFRV) – Drink your beer and eat it too!. Natasha from The Melting Pot is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest and shared a delicious recipe you can try at home. The Melting Pot is located at 2295 W. College Avenue in Appleton. See more at meltingpot.com. Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stomp grapes for a great cause, this weekend at von Stiehl Winery

(WFRV) – Sip and taste for a good cause. Local 5 Live visited von Stiehl Winery in Algoma with a look at the popular Wet Whistle Wine Festival and how you can enjoy live music, food, wine and even stomp some grapes. Details from vonstiehl.com:. Wet Whistle Wine Festival...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winners announced for Oshkosh PD mental health & wellness 5k

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin. “Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Frankly Green Bay presents: The Manitowoc Munsters

(WFRV) – It’s time to do the Monster Mash. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the fun songs and humor from a new show from Frankly Green Bay, The Manitowoc Munsters. Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, they’re actually from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa, and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? You’ll have to see in our brand-new show!
GREEN BAY, WI

