Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
One injured, another dead after car crash in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho woman was killed in a car crash after her vehicle went over the shoulder and hit a boulder in Twin Falls County, Saturday afternoon. A 55-year-old woman from Kimberly, Idaho, was driving a Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound with a 36-year-old man from Twin Falls, on Shoshone Falls Grad Road, around 1:21 p.m.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a trooper directing traffic was struck by a vehicle and injured. At about 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on westbound I-84 in Jerome County. While providing traffic control, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on I84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
ISP Trooper Injured After Being Struck by Passing Vehicle on I-84 Remains in Critical Condition
According to an update provided Friday morning from the Idaho State Police, Sgt. Wendler, who was critically injured after being struck by a passing vehicle on I-84 Thursday, remains in critical condition. At the time of the incident, Sgt. Wendler was out conducting traffic control on I-84 for a vehicle...
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
More roadwork to cause delays in parts of Twin Falls and Jerome counties
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More delays are coming for Travelers in Jerome and Twin Falls counties over the coming weeks. Overnight lane closures of the Perrine Bridge will begin this coming Sunday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane while this work is being completed. This project...
ISP trooper critically injured after being struck by passing motorist
JEROME — An Idaho State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome, according to state police. A sergeant with state police responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84 near exit 168 in Jerome around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. While providing traffic control, the trooper was struck by a passing vehicle. ...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped
UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
