Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation

A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
newcanaanite.com

Assault, Disorderly Conduct Charges for New Canaan Woman, 49

Police on Tuesday night arrested a 49-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. At about 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to a Millport Avenue residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charges, the report said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Newark, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing

A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
DoingItLocal

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood

Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Seven Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus In Newark

Seven people including the bus driver were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash involving and NJ Transit bus Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Newark, authorities said. The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m., when the bus was struck by one of two cars that collided at South Orange Avenue and Grove Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults

The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

