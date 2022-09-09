Read full article on original website
Related
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
newcanaanite.com
Assault, Disorderly Conduct Charges for New Canaan Woman, 49
Police on Tuesday night arrested a 49-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. At about 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to a Millport Avenue residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charges, the report said.
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyfriend Calls Cops To Admit He Shot Stamford Girlfriend In Head, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to police he shot his girlfriend in the head after she attempted to stab him. The killing took place in Stamford around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 116 Woodside Green apartment 3A. Responding officers located the boyfriend, identified as...
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Shots Fired Into Car In Darien (UPDATE)
One man is dead and two others are injured following a suspected drive-by shooting in Fairfield County. The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on I-95 in Darien. Responding officers found a vehicle just off Exit 10, near Noroton Avenue and Maple Street with three victims...
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
Woman Nabbed For Leaving Infant In Car At Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say
A woman was arrested on Long Island after allegedly leaving her 4-month-old child in a car for more than an hour as she shopped in a Walmart. Treisha Clarke, age 41, of Queens, was arrested around 5:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, in Valley Stream. The infant was found around 4:20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood
Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
Seven Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus In Newark
Seven people including the bus driver were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash involving and NJ Transit bus Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Newark, authorities said. The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m., when the bus was struck by one of two cars that collided at South Orange Avenue and Grove Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
4 firefighters and 6 tenants injured, Jersey City building evacuated in mace incident: police
Four Jersey City firefighters and six tenants suffered respiratory issues and eye irritation from a chemical irritant spray that was released inside a four-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The firefighters and residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident at 500 Bergen Ave., Jersey City spokesman...
148 Packages Containing Fentanyl, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized During Hartford Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Connecticut led to the discovery of 148 packages containing fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. A trooper saw a Dodge Sprinter van pass his unmarked cruiser at a high rate of speed on I-91 northbound in Hartford at about 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, Connecticut State Police said.
jcitytimes.com
Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults
The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
Comments / 1