WOOD

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
WOOD

Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
WOOD

It’s time to shop at Myrtle Mae’s tent sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
WOOD

Special team helps families with childhood cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Childhood cancer is something no family can be prepared to deal with and that’s why more than 2 decades ago a group of parents created PORT – the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and today we have the coordinator of PORT, Melissa Wittlinger, in studio with us.
WOOD

Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
WOOD

Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism

The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism. (Sept. 12, 2022) Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism. Baby sturgeon found in Grand River, a research breakthrough. MSU president responds to Title IX compliance accusations. GRPS holds...
WOOD

Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort's 18th hole

The 18th hole at Tullymore Golf Resort near Canadian Lakes, east of Stanwood, is a wonderful challenge. This par 5 is 535 yards from all the way back, and that distance is just the first thing to contend with. (Sept. 14, 2022)
WOOD

Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
WOOD

Your retirement: is there an upside to a downturn?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market, especially those in or near retirement. A downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there’s an upside to the market downturn? Joining us today are Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services. They’re a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades.
