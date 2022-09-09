Read full article on original website
A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
‘Project Night Light’ at Helen DeVos honored Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
People gathered outside of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night to say goodnight to the kids inside. (Sept. 14, 2022)
Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
Calvin University celebrates new School of Business building
Leaders at Calvin University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of its new School of Business building. (Sept. 14, 2022)
GRPS to celebrate start of Hispanic Heritage Month
Tomorrow starts Hispanic Heritage Month. Grand Rapids Public Schools will mark the beginning of the event with a kickoff Thursday morning. (Sept. 14, 2022)
Local companies donate milk to Kalamazoo food pantry
Food pantries across the country struggle with keeping milk on their shelves. Tuesday, two local companies donated thousands of containers of shelf-stable milk to a Kalamazoo Food Pantry. (Sept. 13, 2022)
It’s time to shop at Myrtle Mae’s tent sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
Special team helps families with childhood cancer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Childhood cancer is something no family can be prepared to deal with and that’s why more than 2 decades ago a group of parents created PORT – the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and today we have the coordinator of PORT, Melissa Wittlinger, in studio with us.
Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
Faith, family, Mary Free Bed help man recover after crash
On the fifth floor of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids is a man who nearly lost his life while on the job. If you ask him about what happened, the answer is short. (Sept. 14, 2022)
GRPS holds first town hall meeting on downsizing
Grand Rapids Public Schools held a town hall meeting Tuesday, the first of 11 that will focus on potential downsizing in the district. (Sept. 13, 2022)
Dream 18: Muskegon Country Club's First Hole
It's 396 yards, but with a pretty constant stiff breeze at the tee, it plays longer. The green has a false front and slopes back to front. (Sept. 12, 2022)
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism. (Sept. 12, 2022) Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism. Baby sturgeon found in Grand River, a research breakthrough. MSU president responds to Title IX compliance accusations. GRPS holds...
Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort's 18th hole
The 18th hole at Tullymore Golf Resort near Canadian Lakes, east of Stanwood, is a wonderful challenge. This par 5 is 535 yards from all the way back, and that distance is just the first thing to contend with. (Sept. 14, 2022)
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
In Grand Rapids, Dixon rolls out public safety proposal
The race for Michigan governor is picking up steam, with the Democratic incumbent and Republican challenger visiting Grand Rapids on back-to-back days for campaign events. (Sept. 13, 2022)
13-year-old dead in Montcalm Co. house fire
The body of a teenage girl was found inside a home that burned Wednesday morning in Richland Township, troopers say. (Sept. 14, 2022)
Lawyer: Video does not show judge candidate beating girlfriend
The defense attorney for a Muskegon County judge candidate says video does not show Jason Kolkema beating his girlfriend with a belt but rather Kolkema hitting some furniture next to her. (Sept. 13, 2022)
Your retirement: is there an upside to a downturn?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many across the country are worried about what they are seeing from the stock market, especially those in or near retirement. A downturn could spell disaster for your retirement savings. But what if there’s an upside to the market downturn? Joining us today are Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services. They’re a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades.
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty. (Sept. 12, 2022)
