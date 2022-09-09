ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Tesla weighs potential lithium refinery in Texas

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN/ CNBC ) — Electric automaker Tesla is weighing another opportunity in Texas — a lithium hydroxide refining facility, according to a report from CNBC . Lithium is a metal used in electric vehicle batteries .

CNBC cites a letter from the company to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, where Tesla said the facility would produce “battery-grade lithium hydroxide.” Tesla said it wants to refine lithium hydroxide, so it’s ready for Tesla battery manufacturing factories.

How a shortage in Lithium in the market is impacting Tesla & other EVs

In April of this year, CEO Elon Musk tweeted the “price of lithium has gone to insane levels.”

“Tesla might actually have to get into the mining & refining directly at scale, unless costs improve. There is no shortage of the element itself, as lithium is almost everywhere on Earth, but pace of extraction/refinement is slow,” the tweet read.

CNBC reported if Tesla’s plan gets approved, construction could start in the fourth quarter of 2022. “Commercial operations” are projected by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project is still being weighed by Tesla, CNBC said, and only initial development stages have begun.

While the Texas gulf coast is a potential location, the company said it’s also looking at another site in Louisiana, the CNBC report stated.

John Chandler
5d ago

Takes 500,000 gallons of water to process 1 ton of lithium. A Tesla battery takes 22 pounds of lithium to make one battery.So 1 ton can make 90 Tesla car batteries. Each car is responsible for polluting 5,555 gallons of water. Hope the government gives us good water filters. Humans have found a quicker way to destroy the planet. Yea

CBS DFW

Gas prices tick up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Drivers might have experienced sticker shock on Tuesday when gas prices ticked up a bit compared to Monday to the angst of drivers. "They don't make me happy," said Fort Worth resident Cameron Faulkenberry. The increasing prices are squeezing wallets and testing patience. "It's pretty frustrating, my wife right now is living paycheck to paycheck," added Faulkenberry."It just kind of almost overnight prices increased and crept up so, I'm not sure what caused it," said driver Christy Green. So what are the reasons behind this latest jump in prices according to energy experts. "One is the geo-political issues with Russia and...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Blue Origin capsule escapes rocket failure on unmanned flight over Texas

VAN HORN, Texas — Blue Origin suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff. The capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor.
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas Governor’s Debate: Abbott, O’Rourke set to clash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will...
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
TEXAS STATE
