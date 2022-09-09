Read full article on original website
Enjoy “Rock the Row” Free Outdoor Concert Series Thursday Evenings this Fall at Hughes Landing
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A variety of live music will fill the fall air on Thursday evenings at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands as Rock the Row, the popular and free outdoor concert series, returns October 13 through November 10. The Woodlands Township is the host of Rock the Row fall series.
First ever Woodlands Renaissance Faire September 24 at Rob Fleming Park Creekside
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Come one come all to the first ever Renaissance Faire in The Woodlands on Saturday September 24th from 4-9pm for this TOTALLY FREE event hosted by The Woodlands Symphony, The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Arts in the Park, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Rob...
Township hosts First Responders Day in The Woodlands
First Responders Day in The Woodlands was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 starting at 5 p.m. at Northshore Park located at 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive. The Woodlands Township honored and thanked first responders with a community-wide event featuring a Presentation of Colors, guest speakers, live music, inflatables, balloon art, food vendors and more.
Wine and Food Week’s H-E-B Wine Walk Ticket Giveaway
Hello Woodlands is giving away four (4) Tickets to Wine & Food Week’s H-E-B Wine Walk! Enter to WIN by simply entering your name and email address below and click “Enter” by Friday, September 16, 2022 at 5:00pm CST. One winner will be randomly selected, contacted by email on September 19, and receive four (4) tickets to Wine & Food Week’s 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street that will take place on Thursday, October 6th. Good luck!
hellowoodlands.com
Gold Star Moms and Families to be honored Sept. 25 at Sunrise Service
CONROE, TX – Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States in honor of Gold Star Mothers, on the last Sunday in September as a day to honor and recognize those who have lost a child while serving in the United States Armed Services. The day was established in Title 36 U.S. Code § 111 of the United States Code, declared by the Senate Joint Resolution 115 of June 23, 1936.
