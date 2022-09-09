ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Township hosts First Responders Day in The Woodlands

First Responders Day in The Woodlands was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 starting at 5 p.m. at Northshore Park located at 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive. The Woodlands Township honored and thanked first responders with a community-wide event featuring a Presentation of Colors, guest speakers, live music, inflatables, balloon art, food vendors and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Wine and Food Week’s H-E-B Wine Walk Ticket Giveaway

Hello Woodlands is giving away four (4) Tickets to Wine & Food Week’s H-E-B Wine Walk! Enter to WIN by simply entering your name and email address below and click “Enter” by Friday, September 16, 2022 at 5:00pm CST. One winner will be randomly selected, contacted by email on September 19, and receive four (4) tickets to Wine & Food Week’s 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street that will take place on Thursday, October 6th. Good luck!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Gold Star Moms and Families to be honored Sept. 25 at Sunrise Service

CONROE, TX – Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States in honor of Gold Star Mothers, on the last Sunday in September as a day to honor and recognize those who have lost a child while serving in the United States Armed Services. The day was established in Title 36 U.S. Code § 111 of the United States Code, declared by the Senate Joint Resolution 115 of June 23, 1936.
CONROE, TX

