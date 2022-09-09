Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark your calendars for Festivals of Cedarburg's Wine & Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg's 50th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival is back this weekend!. Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect from some of the hundreds of artists and vendors that will line the street of Cedarburg.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
spmetrowire.com
Sunset Point nominated for ’22 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest
Sunset Point Winery has been nominated for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” 2022 contest. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery co-owner Kathy Johnson they make wine easier to transport for customers taking advantage of the downtown’s open intoxicant area near the public square.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year
The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year as a destination for youths, families and pets across Wisconsin to learn, grow and find sanctuary alongside nature and animal healers. Brian Kramp is in Delafield learning about the educational opportunities available to guests at this unique center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Getting ready for Autumn Harvest Fest at The Elegant Farmer
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - The Elegant Farmer is getting ready to kick off their Autumn Harvest Fest on September 10. Brian Kramp is checking out why the event is a fall favorite. The event runs on Saturdays and Sundays through October 23.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine thrift store swamped by rain
Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Wisconsin Weighing Stocking Options
A proposed 54% increase in Chinook (king) salmon stocking by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) next spring has Great Lakes anglers talking this week. Although it’s not final, the MDNR’s plan to stock 1 million kings a year follows decades of stocking cuts in Michigan due to data showing that more than half of the salmon hooked in the lake were produced in the wild.
b93radio.com
Japanese tourist’s review of Wisconsin should be the next Travel Wisconsin TV commercial.
@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boondocks BBQ, Burgers and Brews: Known for their signature dishes
Boondocks BBQ, Burgers and Brews has been around just over three years, but they’re already known for their signature dishes that will make your taste buds cheer and leave everybody satisfied. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc seeing why this is a local favorite.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mile hosts NASCAR in August 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 the return of NASCAR to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its stop at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The Milwaukee Mile will also host the ARCA Menards...
On Milwaukee
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
wgtd.org
Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night
(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha flooded apartment, Red Cross Brookfield shelter opened
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The sunshine Tuesday, Sept. 13 was more than welcome in Waukesha, where people were still cleaning up from the relentless rain that fell over the weekend. Along the Fox River, an entire apartment building was evacuated because of flooding. The eight-unit building is just a block from...
wisfarmer.com
The best Wisconsin ag history ever written
I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
