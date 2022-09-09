ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
CELEBRITIES
Aviation International News

General Atomics AeroTec Completes 'Challenging' Refurb

General Atomics AeroTec Systems’s business jet unit in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany, has delivered what it said was a “very challenging” exterior and interior refurbishment project on an Embraer Legacy 650. The delivery to an Indian customer was made on time last week. Begun in April, the project included...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

