Fort Myers man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after he distributed child pornography using the Kik App.

Charles David Hughes was detained by Fort Myers Police who received several Cybertip reports from NCMEC.

After officials obtain search warrants regarding the various Kik accounts, a residential search warrant was executed. Hughes’s multiple electronic devices were seized.

Homeland Security Investigations provided forensic support with the examination of the seized devices. The reported Kik accounts were determined to belong to Hughes.

Investigators found numerous child pornography images and videos stored in Hughes’ devices. Some of the files showed children younger than 5.

An arrest warrant was issued and Hughes was arrested by FMPD on Thursday.

Hughes faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 2 counts for transmission of child pornography.