Rita Ann Cagle
Rita Ann Cagle, 70, of Holladay, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at her home in Holladay, Tenn. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Joe Cagle of Parsons and Bobby Joe Cagle of Parsons; brother, William Hayes of Holladay, Tenn.; sisters, Kathy Hayes of Holladay, Tenn. and Etta Mallard of Dyersburg, Tenn.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Chester L. Johnson
Chester L. Johnson, 90, of Wildersville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at his home in Wildersville. He is survived by his wife, Nellie J. Johnson of Wildersville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Buck Johnson; son, Randy Johnson;...
Madison County commissioner charged fees to perform marriages
A new investigative report by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has been released and focuses on a county commissioner in Madison County. The county commissioner violated state law by charging a $50-$60 fee to officiate marriage ceremonies in Madison County. Investigators...
Riverside falls on the road 33-7
The Riverside Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season Friday night as they lost on the road to non-region opponent Huntingdon 33-7. The Panthers looked early on like they were going to start where they left off their previous three games with an opening drive that ended with a touchdown. But turnovers, penalties and other miscues stopped several promising first half drives that resulted in a 12-7 Mustang lead at the half and a dismal second half followed.
Scotts Hill Lady Lions soccer picks up another string district win
The Lady Lions soccer team was back in action on their home field Sept. 8 as they faced district rival Loretto for the first time this season. The ladies demonstrated another full field attack working the ball fiercely from one end of the field to the other in an impressive 8-1 match win.
