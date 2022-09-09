The Riverside Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season Friday night as they lost on the road to non-region opponent Huntingdon 33-7. The Panthers looked early on like they were going to start where they left off their previous three games with an opening drive that ended with a touchdown. But turnovers, penalties and other miscues stopped several promising first half drives that resulted in a 12-7 Mustang lead at the half and a dismal second half followed.

HUNTINGDON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO