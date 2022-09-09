ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Local low cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The temporary closure of Tails of Hope in August impacted the Hermitage community and the surrounding shelters. This is because the clinic provides low to no cost vet services. Tails of Hope is making a slow return to normal operations. Earlier this month, they opened up to...
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Trumbull County 911 Center brings in new dispatchers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new 911 dispatchers will soon be starting at the Trumbull County 911 Center. Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda voted to approve hiring the new dispatchers. Commissioner Niki Frenchko was absent from the meeting. The county’s newest 911 center employees are scheduled to begin...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Residents not content with answers to Boardman flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Sept. 4, eight days ago, 4.2 inches of rain fell in three hours over Boardman, flooding a section of the Boardman Plaza and many other of the township’s neighborhoods. It’s why 100 people showed up to Monday evening’s Boardman trustees meeting demanding...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local college gets ready to provide chip chain workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there. Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU fixture gets new name

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fixture on Youngstown State University’s campus is getting a name. The fountain just outside of Kilcawley Center is now named after Daniel H. Becker. He’s chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes. The area is now named “Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons.”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017. At a press conference Tuesday morning, police announced the remains belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who was last seen in November 2017. She was supposed to meet up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local museum closing for Christmas preparations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The first floor of the Arms Family Museum will close today for holiday preparations. Workers will begin preparing the 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit. During this time, admission will be half-price at The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center in Youngstown. The Museum will also...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing at its new location in Boardman. There is no resemblance now to the building that was originally a gas station, or more recently, Denny’s. And the excitement is building. “The question is how excited are you? I think...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend. Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said that the snake named Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

Temporary closure along Madison Avenue Expressway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road work will take place along the Madison Avenue Expressway on Tuesday. The exit ramp onto Himrod Avenue, US 62 westbound and State Route 7 southbound will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The closure will also take place during the same time...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

AMR to discontinue service in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – American Medical Response (AMR) sent a letter to the City of Youngstown Wednesday notifying the city that it will be discontinuing service in Youngstown. According to the letter sent to the city, AMR will not renew its agreement with the city, and the current agreement...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local animal rescue plans to relocate

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to move a Brookfield-based animal rescue to Warren Township. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s offer to purchase land on Tod Avenue has been accepted. The 20 acres have been used as farm to house horses, goats, chickens and a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

‘Lip service’ remark shows tense tone of Boardman water meeting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People continued to express their frustrations Tuesday at an ABC water district meeting in Boardman. Many said there’s confusion over communication regarding what the district is working on and if it’s the district or county’s responsibility to fix the problems caused by September’s flooding.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Shots fired half mile away from Warren school

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon on Warren’s northeast side. It was just a half-mile from Warren Harding High School. School was out. It was around 4 p.m. The shooting was on Olive Avenue off Elm Road. When we showed up, five Warren police cruisers...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning. Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High. The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items. Subaru also donated boxes...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown detective facing OVI charge

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving. State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening. Bailey is a detective...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Columbiana implements public safety alert system

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Things like street closures and boil alerts are important to inform the public. The city of Columbiana is adopting a new system to help get those messages to its residents. The alert system has only been in effect for about a week. With a computer...
COLUMBIANA, OH

