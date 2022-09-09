Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Associate HC Larry Harrison Visits 7-Foot JUCO Saliou Seye
West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison made a trip to visit 7-foot 2023 JUCO prospect Saliou Seye on Sunday, Seye and his coach told WV Sports Now. Seye is currently preparing for a season at Ellsworth CC in Iowa and has three years of eligibility after this stint. Seye...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Conquering Adversity, Defensive Issues Against Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked about moving on from Kansas loss and not overlooking Towson while speaking to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us...
wvsportsnow.com
Eight Mountaineers Inducted to WVU Sports Hall of Fame Before Towson Game
Before the West Virginia-Towson kick-off on Saturday, eight Mountaineer greats will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DL Sean Martin on Focus, What’s Triggered His Emergence This Season
West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin responds to questions about his strong play despite struggles from defense to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
WVU AD Shane Lyons Offers Thoughts on Neal Brown, State of Program
West Virginia’s home loss to heavy underdog Kansas on Saturday night ignited a storm of criticism and concern directed towards head coach Neal Brown. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons addressed his view of the state of the program under Brown when speaking to John Raby of the Associated Press on Monday.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Night of Celebration Turns Sour with WVU Football Loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a was supposed to be a night full of celebration for West Virginia University football and Head Coach Huggins induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, turn slightly sour with the teams overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown echoed the sentiment...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Locker Room After Loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton spoke with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after the team’s upset loss to Kansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: When it Comes to Neal Brown, Something Has to Give
I don’t like writing what I’m about to write. I’m not doing it because I want to, but because I have to. The Neal Brown era at West Virginia has been a failure. And unless something drastically changes, which seems impossible to foresee right now, he has to go at the end of this season.
Comments / 0