Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment

A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects

On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing

A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Mooringsport Couple Arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Mooringsport couple for reportedly smoking methamphetamine in the presence of a young child under the age of 13. Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a report on August 14th about a young child testing positive for illegal substances. Detective Saunders searched the home of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten, 36, where detectives discovered meth, a meth pipe, along with other drug paraphanalia. After further investigation, detectives determined the couple bought drugs and smoked them in the presence of the child.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport

Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies

A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
VIVIAN, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect

On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City

Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries

Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

A Sign in Shreveport a Long Time Coming

It's been a long time coming... and now, it almost looks surreal. For years, many people have protested in front of this building... always trying to make sure they stayed on the public sidewalk so they wouldn't be breaking the law. For years, many people have witnessed in front of this building... hoping to reach maybe just one young woman for whom they could make a difference... hoping they could help her choose life. For years, many people have prayed in front of this building... prayed for the young mothers and their decisions.... prayed for the babies that would never know life outside their mother's womb... For years, many people prayed in front of this building... prayed for this day.
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

