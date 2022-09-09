ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

GO Topeka offering events to support minority, women-owned businesses

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is hosting several events this month designed to support minority businesses. Bob Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications joined FOX 43 AM Live Friday to give us the details.

On Sept. 18-23, a week-long celebration of minority businesses, called MED Week, will feature a pitch competition offering $15,000 to a startup that wins. On the 22nd, the Fall Women’s Forum will take place at the Brownstone featuring Chris Omni, the Healthy Hippie. At this event, women can discuss wellness and ways to visualize future success.

Finally, on Sept. 27, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Summit will be at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort. This event will feature national speakers and break-out sessions designed to inspire conversations about diversity and inclusion in Topeka businesses. For more information on these events, click here .

KSNT News

KSNT News

