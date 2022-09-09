Read full article on original website
Osage County Free Fair Sep 14-17
The Osage County Free Fair kicks off to the public on Thursday. There is something fun for the whole family and good food. If you disagree with that, you may want to go get that checked out. There will be food trucks, vendors and a Chili-Salsa Cookoff. If that is...
Bartlesville Police Chief Chat Focuses on Traffic, Pride Event, Neighborhood Meetings and New Hires
Appearing on BARTLESVILLE POLICE CHIEF CHAT, BPD Chief Tracy Roles began the conversation by urging citizens to pay closer attention when driving, especially when it comes to obeying stop signs and traffic control devices. Roles referrenced that 4-vehicle crash on Sunday at Price Road at US 75 that sent two people to a Tulsa hospital with significant injuries.
Bill Self - Other - Pay David Castillo a Visit
College basketball fans may have seen some pretty influential names in the sport right here in Bartlesville. The fall recruiting period recently became open for NCAA coaches, and a whole line of big-time names have made their way to Bruin Field House to watch current Bartlesville high standout David Castillo.
CommUNITY Fest to be Sept 17 at Unity Square
The annual CommUNITY FEST is scheduled for September 17 this year from 4 to 10 pm at the Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. The event will feature cultural groups performing on the green, food trucks in the parking lot, and musical groups on stage. For a complete list of activities, go to the FACEBOOk of Unity Square-Bartlesville.
65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting to be Held in Bartlesville
The Northern Oklahoma local section of American Chemical Society (ACS) has announced on its website that the 65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting will be held in Bartlesville on October 8 at the Phillips 66 Research Center on Highway 60 at Highway 123. The theme of this year's conference is Sustainable and Transformative Chemistry.
Osage County District Two to Sign with Cox Communications
The Osage County Commissioners met Monday during their regularly scheduled meetings and agreed to sign a franchise agreement with Cox Communications. This agreement is set for ONLY DISTRICT 2. It is meant to help the rural areas have better access to better internet connection. This will come in handy for...
Caney Valley set to Take on Chelsea
The Caney Valley Trojans finally got a 1, in the win column after game number 3 of the season. The Trojans pummeled Wyandotte 38-0 in their first home game action of the season and move to 1-2 on the young season. Caney QB Zak Wallis played a huge part in...
Bartlesville CITY MATTERS 9-12-22
On this week's episode of CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey recapped last week's city council meeting highlighted by the report from a paid consultant regarding the $17-million cost of refurbishing the First Christian Church and making it a conference center along with the decision by the ad hoch committee to not go through with the plan and seek other options.
Copan Football Celebrates Into Bye
Copan High School football is 1-2, as the Hornets are heading into a bye week this weekend. Copan picked up its first win on Thursday of last week, beating Foyil 44-32. Copan racked up 272 yards through the air. Freshman quarterback Kane Foreman was 18-32 with six total touchdowns and no interceptions. Teagan Caron, another freshman, was the Hornets leading wide receiver with two scores and 98-yards on the night.
Osage County Annex Building Pushed Back Again
The Osage County Commissioners met during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday. They approved several items on the docket but failed to agree on the new Annex building. This week’s concern was about if the District Attorney’s office will also be moved into the Annex building when it is eventually built.
Arvest Foundation Supports St. John School
The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,050 contribution to St. John Catholic School. Arvest relationship banker Esme Reyes and consumer loan advisor Josh Fields presented the check to St. John Catholic School principal Cristel Miller. “We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help...
Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People
A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
ConocoPhillips CEO at Chamber Forum
ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance was the guest speaker at the Bartlesville Chamber Forum on Tuesday at City Church ahead of his appearance at the United Way Golf outing at Adams Golf Course. Lance spoke at length about the balance of driving results for shareholders while protecting the environment. Lance also...
Traffic Reminder: Closures Near Cherokee Bridge
There are a series of closures near the Cherokee to facilitate the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's construction work on the bridge. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route through downtown Bartlesville.
Oct 14 Last Day for Voter Registration or Party Change
Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau issued a statement this week reminding residents in Osage County that Friday, October 14 is the last day to apply for voter registration if you want to cast your vote in the upcoming November election this year. This reminder also applies to Washington and Nowata Counties as well as all cities and counties in Kansas and Green Country in our listening area.
Law Enforcement Clarifies When to Call 911
Amidst an increase in violence and mental health breakdowns recorded across the country, law enforcement agencies are issuing appeals to residents to speak up and report anything that seems peculiar in their neighborhood or city. At a recent Community Meeting held by the Bartlesville Police Department, questions were asked by...
