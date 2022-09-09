Read full article on original website
ndhsaa.com
NDHSAA Member School Alumni: Ryan Smith, multi-sport standout at Wahpeton HS
RYAN SMITH - PREP ATHLETIC STANDOUT AT WAHPETON HIGH SCHOOL. Rushed for 2,781 yards his senior season helping Wahpeton to an appearance in the NDHSAA Division AA Football State Semifinals. Earned North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) Division AA Football First Team All-State honors at running back. Rushed for...
KFYR-TV
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (WCCO) - A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game. According to the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during Friday night’s game in Moorhead. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
kvrr.com
Johnny Carino’s Closes Suddenly In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in Fargo has closed for good. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking...
740thefan.com
Redhawks Win Game 3 To Advance To West Division Championship
FARGO, N.D. — In a deciding game three matchup of the American Association Division Playoffs, The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7-3, on Saturday. The RedHawks now advance to West Division Championship Series and will face the Kansas City Monarchs in the best-of-three series, beginning Monday, September 12, at Newman Outdoor Field.
Actor Josh Duhamel Ties the Knot In Fargo This Past Weekend
Actor and North Dakota native married Fargo girl Audra Mari last Saturday. If you remember, Duhamel was previously married to Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas. They divorced a few years ago. Duhamel and Mari had been engaged since 2019. Duhamel has been spending a lot of time in the...
Valley City State University
Welcome to new staff on campus
In addition to the new faculty, I introduced previously, we also have two dozen new staff members. Although they’re not typically in the classroom, these individuals often have much direct contact with students and contribute greatly to making a VCSU education what it is for our students and their families.
valleynewslive.com
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
valleynewslive.com
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
jrmcnd.com
Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Mom and dad are excited to have Ava join our family. Both big brothers are looking forward to having you home!!
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
DL-Online
Amtrak parks Empire Builder due to looming freight rail strike
DETROIT LAKES — The Empire Builder passenger train service, which makes early-morning stops in Detroit Lakes and Fargo on its way between Chicago and Seattle, has been temporarily grounded by Amtrak. Passenger train service was suspended starting today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) pending the resolution of a looming freight rail...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Mark Stevan Crompton, 41, of Borup, for 5th-Degree Assault. Landon John Barnett, 35, of Brooks, for 2nd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Cass Public Health using fentanyl tests to map areas of danger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Overdoses from fentanyl have caused a tragic number of preventable deaths. It’s a growing danger in communities, and Fargo Cass Public Health has teamed up with Signify Analytics for fentanyl testing strips. “North Dakota alone had a 50% increase in drug overdose deaths...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
740thefan.com
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
fargoinc.com
Physical Therapy: Brad Meier, LMT | Drew Zimmerman, DPT | Greg Hartzler, DPT | Amanda Helgoe, DPT | Heather Miller, LMT | Sara Metzger, DPT | Nicole Jefferson, DPT | Brittany Tronnes, DPT, Bodyworks Physical Therapy
Founded in 2010 by Amanda Helgoe, DPT, Bodyworks Physical Therapy was created to offer a personalized place for healing in the community—a place where patients know they can get relief from their pain and quickly return to their normal lives. Bodyworks has since grown to a team of six physical therapists and two massage therapists.
valleynewslive.com
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Nome, North Dakota man is seriously hurt and is facing DUI charges after rolling his Polaris Ranger 900XP Saturday night. Authorities say 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff was southbound on Cass County Highway 38, about a mile north of State Highway 46. They say he began...
