Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
Virginia “Pat” Benson, 85, of Bangs
Virginia “Pat” Benson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 19th at the First Baptist Church in Bangs with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Pat was...
Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady
Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
William C. Kelley Jr. of Brownwood
William C. Kelley Jr. passed away September 9, 2022 in Brownwood, Texas. William “Pops” Kelley Jr. ministered to many through his poetry. He meant the world to so many people. He was a true Man of God that spent his life teaching others of Jesus. He took cancer patients to their appointments, drove the church van, made home visits to elderly and disabled church members, taught Sunday school, he did prison ministry and did after school mentoring to church children. Dad will be missed by so many. We know he is the arms of Jesus rejoicing. We love you.
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53 of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Family will host a visitation on Thursday, September 15th from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 16th at 10...
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star, Texas, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Jordan Springs Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Burial was under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Dottie was born November 13, 1942 in Hays County,...
Doris Neal (Stokes) Johnson
Doris Neal Johnson, 89, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Doris was born August 2, 1933 in Eastland County to A.N. and Eria (Reese)...
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
Eugenio Cantu, 94
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Brownwood Chamber Luncheon Friday Features State Rep. Spiller
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, September 16th. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This luncheon will feature Representative David Spiller as he informs the Brown County...
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
T’Dubs Suds Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
GARDEN CLUB BEGINS 92nd YEAR SEPT. 15
The Brownwood Garden Club, federated in 1930, begins their 2022-23 year on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 AM at Southside Baptist. After a light luncheon, hosted by Loretta Carter and Carol Deal, and a short business meeting, members are looking forward to their featured program: “Backyard Wildlife Habitat” by Olivia Kost from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
