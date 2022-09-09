Read full article on original website
Oswego Common Council Seeking Public Input On Old City Hall Renovation Funding
OSWEGO – The Old City Hall building will find itself under a complete transformation in the not-to-distant future; the Oswego Common Council voting unanimously last night to hold a public session on securing grant money for the old structure’s rehabilitation purposes. The next Common Council meeting’s public session...
Barbara Ann Boyce
OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, an independent, takes sides in CNY race for Congress
Ben Walsh, Syracuse’s first independent mayor in 100 years, has decided to endorse Democrat Francis Conole in his bid to represent Central New York in Congress. Until now, Walsh had refrained as mayor from choosing sides in the region’s elections for Congress.
Fulton Block Builder Neighborhood Block Celebrations Continue
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, in addition to working together and sharing resources to improve the exteriors of their homes, participating homeowners plan a celebratory event. Shannon Sawyer is the Block leader for a very active group on Batavia and Fulton Avenues had...
Harris Named Director of Facilities and Construction at Christopher Community
Oswego, NY – — Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as Director of Facilities and Construction. “Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “His 20-plus years of experience in...
Robert James Urbach
FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
Nicholas G. Vanderveer
AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
12th Annual STRIDE To SAVE Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run In Oswego This Saturday
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 4 to September 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Full story here. Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of...
Oswego County Non-Profits to Offer Free Narcan Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
localsyr.com
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
Oswego County Land Bank Board Meeting Cancelled
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Land Bank board meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The Board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Oswego County Invites Job Seekers To Fall Job Fair Sept. 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
wwnytv.com
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
wwnytv.com
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease and desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition. Whoville is the town in Dr. Seuss’...
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Oswego Health Welcomes Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C To Fulton PrimeCare
FULTON – Oswego Health welcomes the return of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Goutermout to the healthcare system as a new provider at Fulton PrimeCare. Goutermout earned her Master’s in Nursing Science, FNP, in 2022 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in 2019 from Roberts Wesleyan College where she graduated Summa cum laude.
