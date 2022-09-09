ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Barbara Ann Boyce

OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.
Robert James Urbach

FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
Nicholas G. Vanderveer

AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.
Oswego County Non-Profits to Offer Free Narcan Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
Central Square Apple Festival returns

(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
