BMW PGA Championship To Resume On Saturday

By Andrew Wright
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago
The BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday and be contested over 54 holes, the DP World Tour has confirmed.

The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening after news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced by Buckingham Palace, with almost all 144 players having completed 18 holes.

As a mark of respect, the flag on the Wentworth clubhouse has been lowered to half mast and both the course and its practice facilities are to remain closed today. The tour and a host of players have also paid tribute to the 96-year-old.

Official guidelines for sporting fixtures read that there was "no obligation to cancel or postpone events" during the National Mourning Period, adding that the final decision was "at the discretion of individual organisations".

The DP World Tour has therefore decided its flagship event will get back underway at 6.40am on Saturday. Original tee times for round two will remain the same, while the 30 players yet to complete their opening rounds will do so from 7.30am. The third and final round will be contested on Sunday.

"The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)," the statement reads.

"The second round of the BMW PGA Championship will resume at 6.40am on Saturday morning and all original second round tee times will remain the same. Those players who are yet to complete their first round will do so from 7.30am onwards from the place on the golf course where they stopped on Thursday afternoon.

"The Rolex Series event will now be contested over 54 holes with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled. It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral."

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan lead on eight-under-par as it stands, with Rory McIlroy four shots back after an opening four-under 68.

While the golf will go ahead this weekend, all major UK football fixtures have been postponed, including any Monday night matches.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Monthly

