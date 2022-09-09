Read full article on original website
County Calendar
Location: Internal Operations Center (IOC-1) Negotiation of the FOP Rank and File Bargaining Unit Agreement. (Location, time & other meeting details may vary)
Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Pay Tribute to Gold Star Mothers & Families Ceremony Hosted by the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council
WHAT: The last Sunday in September is designated as Gold Star Mother’s Day. Observing the day began in 1936, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially designated the day as a public expression of love, sorrow and reverence from the people of the United States to Gold Star Mothers and their families.
Accelerated Skills Training Reaping Benefits for Pine Hills Residents
The Pine Hills Neighborhood Improvement District (PHNID) is engaged in a partnership with Valencia College and its Accelerated Skills Training programs, which provide hands-on training for students to develop skills in high-demand trade industries such as advanced manufacturing, construction and maintenance, health care, transportation and logistics, and information technology. Valencia’s...
Join Us for A Free Legal Forum in Celebration of the 7th Anniversary of the Self Help Center
Orange County, Fla. – — Since the grand opening on September 1, 2015, the Orange County Clerk of Courts Self Help Center has served nearly 90 thousand customers in need of access to legal assistance. These customers either did not have a lawyer or could not afford one.
Orange County Public Schools and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Announce the Opening of the Student Peace Art Exhibit, “Peace and Action,” an Official Event of the Global Peace Film Festival
Orange County, Fla. — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs and Orange County Public Schools Visual Arts Program, in partnership with the Global Peace Film Festival and GoPegasus, will unveil a new juried student art installation in the Orange County Administration Center’s Atrium Gallery. The Student Peace Art Exhibit, “Peace and Action,” will feature creative works by young artists reflecting how they can help build peace in their community and the world.
