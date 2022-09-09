Read full article on original website
Zebra mussels discovered in South Rush Lake in northeastern South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in South Rush Lake in Day County. “Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found a single adult mussel near the boat ramp on South Rush Lake,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “GFP Fisheries staff continued investigation and found an additional mussel at a separate location on the lake.”
South Dakota upgrades Interstate Welcome Centers with wireless internet, more offerings for visitors
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing more amenities, including free access to wireless internet, at Interstate Welcome Centers. Since mid-August, travelers along South Dakota’s interstates have had access to free wireless internet at five welcome centers located near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot. In recent...
Dairy barn under construction partially collapses, injuring 10 people
Ten workers were injured yesterday afternoon (Sept. 12, 2022) when large, heavy rafters on a dairy barn they were constructing collapsed on them. It happened southwest of Summit in Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota. Grant County Deputy Sheriff Wesley Bowsher says of the ten, one sustained critical injuries. Five...
Leader of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown retiring at end of 2022
Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney is retiring at the end of the calendar year. At Monday night’s (Sept. 12, 2022) Watertown School Board meeting, Cartney stated, “There is no other college in the country quite like Lake Area Tech. They are poised to continue to do great things and lead the nation in offering a relevant, quality education. I will deeply miss the energy of the staff and students, but I know they will continue to change lives and launch careers.”
