Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney is retiring at the end of the calendar year. At Monday night’s (Sept. 12, 2022) Watertown School Board meeting, Cartney stated, “There is no other college in the country quite like Lake Area Tech. They are poised to continue to do great things and lead the nation in offering a relevant, quality education. I will deeply miss the energy of the staff and students, but I know they will continue to change lives and launch careers.”

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO