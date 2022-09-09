Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
News On The Miz, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Wardlow
The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz took to TikTok on Wednesday to post a video of himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. The Miz captioned the video with,
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman
Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Update Regarding XFL Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, The Rock, And Others
It was reported in July that David Adrian Smith filed suit against parties closely associated with the XFL, including Vince McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dani Garcia, ESPN, and others. The lawsuit alleged that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade information.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Frustrated With American Airlines, Karrion Kross’ Warning, More
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is frustrated with American Airlines following yet another flight delay. She wrote,. “Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week.
