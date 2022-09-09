Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Chicago Flash Floods Left Swamped Neighborhoods and Abandoned Cars
Chicago is affected by a filthy scene caused by flash flooding. In Chicago on Sunday, torrential rain led to the flooding of hundreds of basements, many cars' abandonment, and Soldier Field's transformation into a swamp. On Monday, the Midwest, particularly the area around Milwaukee, was still suffering from the severe...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
WATCH: 'Torrential Downpour' In Chicago Causes Rare Sidewalk Geysers
'Sometimes you need to let Mother Nature burp a little.'
WGNtv.com
How many tornadoes have struck in the Chicago area?
How many tornadoes have struck in the Chicago area?. Between 1876 and 2021 there were 89 tornadoes of (E)F2 or greater strength in the eight-county metropolitan area. (The metropolitan area consists of the following eight counties: McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Will and Lake County (Indiana). Tornadoes of EF2 or...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS school board addresses gun violence, ‘devastating’ health inequities in Evanston
After several shootings rocked Evanston over the summer, members of the Evanston Township High School board called on each other, local government agencies, community organizations and individuals to work together to curb the violence at the board’s first meeting of the new school year Monday night. In July, a...
Arlington Heights officials assure residents they're taking Bears project slowly, carefully
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said there’s a long way to go with the project, though the village is off to a great start. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Essence
Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues
This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. Above, ETHS band alto sax players Lucienne Juhnke (foreground) and Lucya Sullivan are lined up at Boosterpalooza, the main fundraiser for Evanston Township High School’s Booster Club, on Saturday at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston (Photo by Richard Cahan). More than 500 people attended the event, the first in-person Boosterpalooza since before COVID-19. (If you went, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com!)
evanstonroundtable.com
Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.: Laying the foundations for Black political power and a citizen-equal future in Evanston, part 1
Young Edwin Bush Jourdain Jr. arrived in Chicago from New Bedford, Mass., in 1925. He brought a dream: to become a reporter for the Chicago Defender and join the fight for Black equality led by its crusading founder and editor, Robert Sengstacke Abbott. It was not a surprising goal. In...
NBC Chicago
Watch: Water Shoots Out of Chicago Streets Amid Heavy Flooding
Widespread, all-day rain Sunday in Chicago led to heavy and dangerous flooding across the city. And as standing water pooled in areas like under viaducts and even in basements, some streets saw water shooting up from the ground. One social media video from Sunday shows water shooting up near the...
Small Illinois Based Restaurant is so Popular it has a ‘Cult Following’ Nationwide
If you're a regional fast food restaurant and people in other parts of the country want you to open up shop in their backyard, that means you might be on to something. Kind of like how people in Illinois wouldn't mind an In-N Out or a Whataburger, I can imagine how people from Texas and California would like a Portillo's.
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
Intense rains lead to flooding in roads and homes on Chicago's North Side
Heavy downpours led to flooding on the roads — and inside some buildings — on Chicago’s North Side today. Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) said her office started getting calls shortly after 9 a.m. Nugent said it appeared to be worse in Mayfair.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The Arrington Lagoon Picnic Shelter, off Sheridan Road and Church Street, all lit up for a late summer celebration. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
