natureworldnews.com

Chicago Flash Floods Left Swamped Neighborhoods and Abandoned Cars

Chicago is affected by a filthy scene caused by flash flooding. In Chicago on Sunday, torrential rain led to the flooding of hundreds of basements, many cars' abandonment, and Soldier Field's transformation into a swamp. On Monday, the Midwest, particularly the area around Milwaukee, was still suffering from the severe...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
WGNtv.com

How many tornadoes have struck in the Chicago area?

How many tornadoes have struck in the Chicago area?. Between 1876 and 2021 there were 89 tornadoes of (E)F2 or greater strength in the eight-county metropolitan area. (The metropolitan area consists of the following eight counties: McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Will and Lake County (Indiana). Tornadoes of EF2 or...
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 hopefuls prioritize race, safety issues

This week during closed-session meetings, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board is reviewing and discussing applications for the opening on the board left by the departure of former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned on Aug. 8, effective immediately, and President Sergio Hernandez previously announced the board’s intention to appoint...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. Above, ETHS band alto sax players Lucienne Juhnke (foreground) and Lucya Sullivan are lined up at Boosterpalooza, the main fundraiser for Evanston Township High School’s Booster Club, on Saturday at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston (Photo by Richard Cahan). More than 500 people attended the event, the first in-person Boosterpalooza since before COVID-19. (If you went, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com!)
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Watch: Water Shoots Out of Chicago Streets Amid Heavy Flooding

Widespread, all-day rain Sunday in Chicago led to heavy and dangerous flooding across the city. And as standing water pooled in areas like under viaducts and even in basements, some streets saw water shooting up from the ground. One social media video from Sunday shows water shooting up near the...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

The Arrington Lagoon Picnic Shelter, off Sheridan Road and Church Street, all lit up for a late summer celebration. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
EVANSTON, IL

