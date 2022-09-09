ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith and Extreme Rock Fenway Park: Photo Gallery

Aerosmith brought their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration to Fenway Park in their hometown of Boston last night (Sept. 8). The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field. The show came four days after Aerosmith returned to the stage for the first time following a two and a half year pandemic-related hiatus.
