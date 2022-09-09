ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people are recovering after an accident during the Firemen’s Parade at the annual Nicholas County Potato Festival Friday night. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two teenage girls and an adult woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after coming in contact with a low-hanging phone cable after the parade.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Ansted man arrested for destroying property

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after midnight on September 10, 2022, deputies responded to a disturbance on Master Hill Rd in Ansted. Upon arrival, deputies found a new pickup truck and camper with large dents. Deputies contacted the callers, who stated a male was acting erratic in their yard and, when told to leave, had tried to attack them and destroy their property. Deputies then contacted the suspected male, who at the time appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
ANSTED, WV
Lootpress

Mt. Hope man sentenced to prison for explosives

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison on an explosives charge in relation to a 2021 incident in which he was found to be in possession of a pipe bomb. Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that Jesse Cline, 30, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony offense of illegal possession of an explosive device on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WSAZ

LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Accidental shooting leads to arrest in Tornado

TORNADO, W.Va. — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in Kanawha County that left another teenager hospitalized. Tacoma Barker, 19, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of...

