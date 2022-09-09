ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
Wave 3

Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered on Sunday to participate in the annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Every year, the ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves at the cemetery located at 4701 Brownsboro Road. There are over 300 group graves for 1594 World War II service members from throughout the country.
wdrb.com

U.S. servicemembers buried in mass graves remembered at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers spent Sunday standing in for the families of fallen soldiers. Zachary Taylor National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,500 U.S. service members from around the country who died in mass casualty events during World War II. The deaths occurred in plane crashes, ship fires or tank explosions, where service members remains couldn't be identified.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Simmons College of Kentucky creating 'Second Chance' pipeline from prison to college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky prison inmates will soon transition from doing hard time to making the grade. When someone is serving time, their release date is important. But it is typically just the beginning of a long journey. That’s why the historic Simmons College of Kentucky is using federal grant money to create a pipeline from prison to college.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY

