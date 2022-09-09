Read full article on original website
Wave 3
JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Western High School students after a gun was found during a routine search. Western High School principal Michael Kelly said in the letter that a routine weapon and drug search was performed Tuesday morning by JCPS Security. During...
wdrb.com
Gun found in student's backpack at Western High School, principal says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack on Tuesday morning at Western High School. According to a letter sent to parents from Principal Michael Kelly, the gun was found during a routine weapon and drug search by Jefferson County Public Schools Security. The weapon was...
How to help Louisville students get private school education tuition-free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not often you hear about a private school that comes tuition free for all of its students, but that's a reality for students at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface in downtown Louisville. Donations from the community help make this reality possible and this Thursday you'll...
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
wdrb.com
JCPS board recognizes bus driver who confronted angry father who boarded bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Timothy Franklin earned some new monikers after putting himself between the elementary students on his bus and an angry father who boarded the vehicle on Aug. 26. “They call me Mr. Famous, Captain America,” Franklin told WDRB News, noting he wore a Captain America shirt...
Wave 3
Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered on Sunday to participate in the annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Every year, the ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves at the cemetery located at 4701 Brownsboro Road. There are over 300 group graves for 1594 World War II service members from throughout the country.
wdrb.com
Louisville Korean War veteran remembers life behind the front lines as Army mechanic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Korean War is infamously known as "The Forgotten War," but some of those men and women who fought overseas are our neighbors here in Kentucky. Including Gene Walters, an Army veteran from Shively. "I went as many as two, sometimes three nights without sleeping," Walters...
wdrb.com
'Rob handled it with style' | Beloved Waggener High School teacher dies after 2-year battle with cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who vowed to "fight until the last breath" has died. The hallways and classrooms at Waggener High School are full of grief this week. "You can never prepare yourself, and we're all just super sad," said Dr. Sarah Hitchings, Waggener...
Wave 3
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together. The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
WLKY.com
Louisville business owner dedicates new day care center to memory of trusted employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local entrepreneur pays tribute to a trusted employee with the grand opening of a new day care center in Louisville. Sunday, Barbara Toogood dedicated her new business to her late employee Victoria Boyd by naming the daycare Victoria's Dream Academy. Victoria was a Stage 4...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area World War II veteran reflects on life of service, adventure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who served our country during World War II are known as "the greatest generation," and eight veterans from that time period took part in Honor Flight Bluegrass last week. Including World War II veteran, Lee Smith. While his time in the service didn't go...
wdrb.com
U.S. servicemembers buried in mass graves remembered at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers spent Sunday standing in for the families of fallen soldiers. Zachary Taylor National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,500 U.S. service members from around the country who died in mass casualty events during World War II. The deaths occurred in plane crashes, ship fires or tank explosions, where service members remains couldn't be identified.
wdrb.com
Simmons College of Kentucky creating 'Second Chance' pipeline from prison to college
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky prison inmates will soon transition from doing hard time to making the grade. When someone is serving time, their release date is important. But it is typically just the beginning of a long journey. That’s why the historic Simmons College of Kentucky is using federal grant money to create a pipeline from prison to college.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
