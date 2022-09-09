All contracted staff employees of the Ashdown School District received some good news on September 7. They will receive a $6,000 recruitment and retention incentive during the 2022-2023 school year. According to Superintendent Casey Nichols, “All staff members will receive the incentive as we realize that each employee plays an important role in the daily operation of our district. In addition, the district understands that each group of employees serving our students is currently difficult to recruit and retain. Therefore, the Ashdown School District is offering a retention incentive, for all 'contract staff members' that are under contract at the time payment is issued.”

ASHDOWN, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO