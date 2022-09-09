ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Appeal

Washoe County to get $88.9 million for U.S. 395 work

The federal transportation department has awarded $88.9 million to Washoe County for work on U.S. 395 including additional lanes and improvements on North Virginia Street. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrats, said the funding is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Cortez Masto said the award is...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
2news.com

Protecting Yourself From The Smoke

With smoke fluctuating to and from unhealthy levels we spoke to Craig Petersen, the Branch Chief of the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division and he told us "If you're a sensitive group such as a child or an elderly person or someone with existing heart or lung condition make sure you limit that outdoor activity and stay inside if you can."
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
KOLO TV Reno

Two arrested in Reno for allegedly trafficking almost 6 lbs of drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two men Aug. 31 on suspicion of trafficking almost 6 pounds of illegal drugs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Kerry “Fab” Williams, 34, and James Plummer, 40, were booked on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking level charges....
KOLO TV Reno

2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
