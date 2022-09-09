ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alextimes.com

Streaming towards change

On Saturday, the city held the first Consensus Building Group meeting to discuss possible future design plans and outcomes for Taylor Run and Strawberry Run. The meeting, held at the Alexandria Renew Education Center, was led by the Institute for Engagement and Negotiation at the University of Virginia, and co-hosted by the City of Alexandria’s Transportation and Environmental Services, Stormwater Management Division and the Department of Project Implementation.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
timesvirginian.com

Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Columbia, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Maryland State
City
West Point, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
City
Washington, DC
City
George Washington, VA
City
Georgetown, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Attic#National Elections#The U S Military Academy#The Jones Point Peninsula
bethesdamagazine.com

Moore urges Montgomery County Democrats to take November election seriously

On a typical weekday morning, Zinnia — a restaurant and cafe on a corner of Colesville Road less than a mile from downtown Silver Spring — wouldn’t open until 8 a.m. But on Monday, more than 75 people were packed into the lower-level dining room of the establishment by 7:30 a.m., including scores of local Democrats: elected officials, candidates that had won their primary elections, and those who had been unsuccessful.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
alxnow.com

NOVA Parks takes over a hidden gem in the Alexandria’s West End

The Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) has been a tucked away, isolated enclave of natural beauty not far from the Mark Center, but with a new acquisition it could be thrust into the limelight. Regional parks organization Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks) announced today that it will...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
25newsnow.com

Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Washington

WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - An ultra light aircraft has landed safely in a field near a school in Washington. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says the pilot is uninjured, but it is still unclear what caused the emergency landing. Our news partner 1470 WMBD reports it came down on...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Lawsuit Alleges DC Apartment Building Changed Locks on Shooting Victim

A Howard University graduate claims he was forced out of his luxury apartment building on 14th Street after becoming the victim of a violent crime there, and now a D.C. judge has ruled portions of the man's lawsuit that allege racial discrimination and other offenses by the building’s management can go forward.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy