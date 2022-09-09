Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearRockville, MD
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
alextimes.com
Streaming towards change
On Saturday, the city held the first Consensus Building Group meeting to discuss possible future design plans and outcomes for Taylor Run and Strawberry Run. The meeting, held at the Alexandria Renew Education Center, was led by the Institute for Engagement and Negotiation at the University of Virginia, and co-hosted by the City of Alexandria’s Transportation and Environmental Services, Stormwater Management Division and the Department of Project Implementation.
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield man convicted in Capitol riot ‘made idiotic decision,’ attorney says
WASHINGTON — A Ridgefield man found guilty this week of attacking an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot made an “idiotic decision” to follow the crowd into the building, his attorney Lindy Urso said. But his client, Patrick McCaughey III, didn’t purposely attack police with a...
timesvirginian.com
Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach
According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
fox40jackson.com
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools.”. Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory...
DCist
Fairfax County Votes To Rename Lee And Lee-Jackson Memorial Highways
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to rename Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway – which take their name from Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson – to Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. The resolution passed on Tuesday in a nine to one vote,...
Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
A former MA town official has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol after she organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of a right-wing group called "Super Happy Fun America"
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
DC News Now
Exclusive: Cox filed court response opposing early mail in ballot counting; Says state failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Amtrak canceling all long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
fox40jackson.com
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
WJLA
Motion filed to limit Internet access for Alexandria's acquitted 'Werewolf killer'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria's Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter has filed a motion in Circuit Court to amend the condition of Pankaj Bhasin's May 2022 release. Bhasin, who was known as the "werewolf killer," was acquitted on murder charges after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the July 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson.
bethesdamagazine.com
Moore urges Montgomery County Democrats to take November election seriously
On a typical weekday morning, Zinnia — a restaurant and cafe on a corner of Colesville Road less than a mile from downtown Silver Spring — wouldn’t open until 8 a.m. But on Monday, more than 75 people were packed into the lower-level dining room of the establishment by 7:30 a.m., including scores of local Democrats: elected officials, candidates that had won their primary elections, and those who had been unsuccessful.
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
alxnow.com
NOVA Parks takes over a hidden gem in the Alexandria’s West End
The Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) has been a tucked away, isolated enclave of natural beauty not far from the Mark Center, but with a new acquisition it could be thrust into the limelight. Regional parks organization Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks) announced today that it will...
25newsnow.com
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Washington
WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - An ultra light aircraft has landed safely in a field near a school in Washington. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says the pilot is uninjured, but it is still unclear what caused the emergency landing. Our news partner 1470 WMBD reports it came down on...
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
NBC Washington
Lawsuit Alleges DC Apartment Building Changed Locks on Shooting Victim
A Howard University graduate claims he was forced out of his luxury apartment building on 14th Street after becoming the victim of a violent crime there, and now a D.C. judge has ruled portions of the man's lawsuit that allege racial discrimination and other offenses by the building’s management can go forward.
