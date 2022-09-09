Read full article on original website
Related
Jefferson Co. Sheriff says low funding causing concern over feeding jail detainees
The Jefferson County Sheriff says he is running low on funds, and unable to adequately take care of detainees inside the jail as a result.
Eudora man dies in fatal shooting; Arkansas State Police to investigate
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Eudora man died in a deadly shooting. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Eudora Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Pine Street in Eudora, Ark. due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 22-year-old Clifford Griffin […]
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
KATV
Jefferson County judge and 12 quorum court members found liable for FOIA violation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County judge and 12 members of the county's quorum court were found liable for violating the Freedom of Information Act, according to a Sunday news release. A lawsuit was filed in January against the county judge and quorum court members seeking declaratory relief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
Pine Bluff police: 15-year-old arrested in 2021 Christmas club killing
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a 15-year-old Sunday in connection to a 2021 Christmas club killing.
magnoliareporter.com
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
MISSING TEEN: Missing Morehouse Parish teen found safe, deputies say
UPDATE (09/12/2022; 10 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Timaya Wilson was found safe by deputies. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Timaya Wilson who was last seen on September 5, 2022. Timaya is described as a Black female, standing four foot and six inches, and weighing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
advancemonticellonian.com
Louine Selman Leech, 105
Louine Selman Leech died, September 1, 2022, at the age of 105. Louine was born February 19, 1917, in Kingsland, to Benjamin Franklin Selman and Hattie Bell Moseley Selman. Louine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 74 years, Robert W. Leech Sr. (1918-2016), her brother, J.B. Selman, and her sister Annette Selman Jenkins Smith.
advancemonticellonian.com
Danny Lavon Sinclair, 71
Danny Lavon Sinclair, 71, of Monticello, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock. He was born April 2, 1951, in Warren, to the late Johnny Sinclair and Mable Dean Vines Sinclair. He was retired from the Arkansas Department of Correction and was preceded...
advancemonticellonian.com
DAR Promotes Constitution Week: September 17-23
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and Monticello’s COL David Love Chapter of the NSDAR urge all Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance. The DAR initiated the observance in...
advancemonticellonian.com
Mainline Health Systems garners awards for excellence
Mainline Health Systems recently received several awards from the Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for being a health center quality leader and for advancing health information technology (HIT). Mainline received the silver Health Center Quality Leader award from HRSA, reflecting the organization’s rise to the top 11-20 percent of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advancemonticellonian.com
Charles Clifton ''Clif'' Turnage, 67
Charles Clifton ''Clif'' Turnage, 67, of Monticello, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born August 19, 1955, in Lake Village, to the late Charles Linwood Turnage and Marlys Ann Cashion Turnage. His real estate career spanned many decades and covered Arkansas and its surrounding states....
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
advancemonticellonian.com
Tonya Lynn Montgomery, 55
Tonya Lynn Montgomery, 55, of Monticello, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Monticello. She was born March 20, 1967, in Smackover, to Clara Jean Brazeale Cater and the late Billy Joe Randolph. She was the widow of William Montgomery, a caregiver and was of the Pentecostal...
advancemonticellonian.com
Union Bank continues downtown beautification project
Over the past year, Union Bank and Trust has completed several projects to help maintain the allure of Monticello’s historic downtown area. The bank has engaged with the local Master Gardners to plant flowers in the concrete planters along all sides of the square. They also collaborated with art...
advancemonticellonian.com
Julia Vee Ogles Burton, 92
Julia Vee Ogles Burton, 92, of Monticello, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Bradley County Medical Center in Warren. She was born February 21, 1930, in Monticello, to the late Lee Roy Ogles and Maggie Fincher Ogles. She was a retired seamstress having worked at Burlington Industries, Dura...
advancemonticellonian.com
Geraldine Joy ''Jan'' Tiner, 87
Geraldine Joy ''Jan'' Tiner, 87, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. She was born December 2, 1934, in Drew County, to the late William Bill Barnett and Julia Mary Webb Barnett. She was the widow of Arnold Ray Tiner, a housewife and...
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
deltadailynews.com
Man in Custody for Rape Charge
Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
Comments / 1