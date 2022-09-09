ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KARK 4 News

Eudora man dies in fatal shooting; Arkansas State Police to investigate

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Eudora man died in a deadly shooting. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Eudora Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Pine Street in Eudora, Ark. due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 22-year-old Clifford Griffin […]
EUDORA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Drew County, AR
Drew County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Monticello, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road

Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
SMACKOVER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#District Drug Task Force#Drew County Sheriff
advancemonticellonian.com

Louine Selman Leech, 105

Louine Selman Leech died, September 1, 2022, at the age of 105. Louine was born February 19, 1917, in Kingsland, to Benjamin Franklin Selman and Hattie Bell Moseley Selman. Louine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 74 years, Robert W. Leech Sr. (1918-2016), her brother, J.B. Selman, and her sister Annette Selman Jenkins Smith.
KINGSLAND, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Danny Lavon Sinclair, 71

Danny Lavon Sinclair, 71, of Monticello, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock. He was born April 2, 1951, in Warren, to the late Johnny Sinclair and Mable Dean Vines Sinclair. He was retired from the Arkansas Department of Correction and was preceded...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

DAR Promotes Constitution Week: September 17-23

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and Monticello’s COL David Love Chapter of the NSDAR urge all Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance. The DAR initiated the observance in...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Mainline Health Systems garners awards for excellence

Mainline Health Systems recently received several awards from the Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for being a health center quality leader and for advancing health information technology (HIT). Mainline received the silver Health Center Quality Leader award from HRSA, reflecting the organization’s rise to the top 11-20 percent of...
DREW COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
advancemonticellonian.com

Charles Clifton ''Clif'' Turnage, 67

Charles Clifton ''Clif'' Turnage, 67, of Monticello, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born August 19, 1955, in Lake Village, to the late Charles Linwood Turnage and Marlys Ann Cashion Turnage. His real estate career spanned many decades and covered Arkansas and its surrounding states....
MONTICELLO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Tonya Lynn Montgomery, 55

Tonya Lynn Montgomery, 55, of Monticello, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Monticello. She was born March 20, 1967, in Smackover, to Clara Jean Brazeale Cater and the late Billy Joe Randolph. She was the widow of William Montgomery, a caregiver and was of the Pentecostal...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Union Bank continues downtown beautification project

Over the past year, Union Bank and Trust has completed several projects to help maintain the allure of Monticello’s historic downtown area. The bank has engaged with the local Master Gardners to plant flowers in the concrete planters along all sides of the square. They also collaborated with art...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Julia Vee Ogles Burton, 92

Julia Vee Ogles Burton, 92, of Monticello, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Bradley County Medical Center in Warren. She was born February 21, 1930, in Monticello, to the late Lee Roy Ogles and Maggie Fincher Ogles. She was a retired seamstress having worked at Burlington Industries, Dura...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Geraldine Joy ''Jan'' Tiner, 87

Geraldine Joy ''Jan'' Tiner, 87, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. She was born December 2, 1934, in Drew County, to the late William Bill Barnett and Julia Mary Webb Barnett. She was the widow of Arnold Ray Tiner, a housewife and...
MONTICELLO, AR
deltadailynews.com

Man in Custody for Rape Charge

Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy