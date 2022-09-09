ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

SUNY New Paltz to change its legal designation

NEW PALTZ – In the coming weeks, the State University of New York College at New Paltz may see a change in its legal designation. It will no longer have a “college” status, but rather be known as a “university.”. President Darrell Wheeler told the college...
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20

Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered

A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
WNYT

Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
NEWBURGH, NY
columbiapaper.com

Big ideas come from little free libraries

SPENCERTOWN—Have you ever wondered about the little free libraries mounted on trees and posts around the county? Most especially, have you wondered why there is a little library in the parking lot of the Claverack Free Library?. Littlefreelibrary.org was founded in Hudson (Wisconsin) in 2009, by a teacher’s son...
SPENCERTOWN, NY
theupstater.com

Hundreds march in annual firefighters’ dress parade

CAIRO — Hundreds of firefighters and auxiliary members marched in the 134th annual dress parade of the Greene County Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention as crowds lined the streets and cheered. The parade, held Sept. 10, was the culmination of several days of ceremonies, dinners and meetings, with the...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
RHINEBECK, NY
News 12

Fake cop phone scam spreads from Putnam to Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says it's hearing about more phone scams involving a person impersonating a police officer that was first reported in Putnam County last week. The sheriff says the latest involves someone calling and identifying themselves as "Dutchess County Sgt. Cook" and attempting to get money by...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

