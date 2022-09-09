Read full article on original website
Related
columbiapaper.com
OBITUARIES: Tessitore, Fiero, McGhee, Tinger, Johnson, Macchi, Fitzgibbon, Mueller, Hall, Plass
Cosimo Tessitore (1959 – 2022) ALBANY—Cosimo Tessitore, 62, of Spencertown passed away peacefully September 8, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Hudson, the son of Michael and Grace Tessitore. After graduating from Chatham High School, he worked at Madsen Overhead Doors and the remainder of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY New Paltz to change its legal designation
NEW PALTZ – In the coming weeks, the State University of New York College at New Paltz may see a change in its legal designation. It will no longer have a “college” status, but rather be known as a “university.”. President Darrell Wheeler told the college...
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20
Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry
Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County
An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Greenbush man sentenced for 2020 frying pan attack
An East Greenbush man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Monday for attacking someone with a frying pan in February 2020.
columbiapaper.com
Big ideas come from little free libraries
SPENCERTOWN—Have you ever wondered about the little free libraries mounted on trees and posts around the county? Most especially, have you wondered why there is a little library in the parking lot of the Claverack Free Library?. Littlefreelibrary.org was founded in Hudson (Wisconsin) in 2009, by a teacher’s son...
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides residents and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
theupstater.com
Hundreds march in annual firefighters’ dress parade
CAIRO — Hundreds of firefighters and auxiliary members marched in the 134th annual dress parade of the Greene County Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention as crowds lined the streets and cheered. The parade, held Sept. 10, was the culmination of several days of ceremonies, dinners and meetings, with the...
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
News 12
Fake cop phone scam spreads from Putnam to Dutchess County
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says it's hearing about more phone scams involving a person impersonating a police officer that was first reported in Putnam County last week. The sheriff says the latest involves someone calling and identifying themselves as "Dutchess County Sgt. Cook" and attempting to get money by...
Comments / 0