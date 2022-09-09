Read full article on original website
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
School system issues statement on Pandemic EBT benefits
The following statement is provided by Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to Local Education Associations (LEAs) to consider distributing to households by robo-call, email, or other means. Dear Pulaski County Public School Families:. This is an update regarding questions we have received about summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits. The...
County board mulls idea of adding a student member
At the monthly Henry County School Board, Ben Gravely raised the idea of adding a student member to the board. “I’d just like to get that on the record to get some thoughts on what you guys think in terms of starting a student board member,” said Gravely, of the Iriswood District.
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
No charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Rd. A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 100 when the vehicle encountered a pedestrian standing in...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
Hall to help Uptown advance as the search for permanent director continues
Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribe Today. Tip. If you believe you are logged in and see this message, please hold down your shift key while you refresh the page. This should clear your cache on this page.
Check Out This Home For Sale Just Listed In Danville, Virginia (With Pool And View Of Dan River) – Mike Swanson
This home in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Averett University, just listed for sale in Danville, Virginia. The home has an overlooking view of the Dan River in its backyard and a swimming pool. It’s 4,500 square feet in size with plenty of flex rooms for office or play spaces. We take a look at it in this video.
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
