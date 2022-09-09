ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

pcpatriot.com

School system issues statement on Pandemic EBT benefits

The following statement is provided by Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to Local Education Associations (LEAs) to consider distributing to households by robo-call, email, or other means. Dear Pulaski County Public School Families:. This is an update regarding questions we have received about summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits. The...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing

ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

No charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Rd. A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 100 when the vehicle encountered a pedestrian standing in...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
WHSV

Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
993thex.com

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
CATAWBA, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain

SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
CALLANDS, VA
