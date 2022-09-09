Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Franklin & Pittsylvania Co. CASA program recruiting volunteers
(WSET) — The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. The program has volunteers from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers that are appointed by...
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
thecarrollnews.com
Williams named Teacher of the Year
These people were among those on hand September 9 at CCHS to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as “Teacher Of the Year” in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New project in Bassett intends to honor Vietnam veterans
Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribe Today. Tip. If you believe you are logged in and see this message, please hold down your shift key while you refresh the page. This should clear your cache on this page.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police community walk today
The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.
wfxrtv.com
Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning
Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
RELATED PEOPLE
NRVNews
Williams, Danny Ray
Danny Ray Williams, 51 of Pulaski, VA departed this life suddenly September 11, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born April 26, 1971 in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was a son of Marie Fisher and the late Junior Edmond Williams. Danny enjoyed making homes beautiful, but above...
Remember When Eric Church Bought $50K Worth Of Guitars From A Local North Carolina Music Store Before A Show?
The Chief was doing his part to support small businesses during the holiday season last winter. Eric Church and his Gather Again Tour rolled into Greensboro, North Carolina in December of 2021, and while he was in his home state, Eric took some time to do a little bit of holiday shopping at a local music store.
Mount Airy News
If these old walls could talk
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It still stands today on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County; a...
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timothy Peters Joins R&S Race Cars for the Triple Crown at Martinsville Speedway
R&S Race Cars announced today that Timothy Peters will return to his Late Model roots with his first crew chief, Marcus Richmond, to compete in the Triple Crown ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on September 24. R&S Race Cars will also field entries for Jonathan Shafer and Conner Jones in the prestigious event.
WBTM
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
wakg.com
AEROFARMS Officially Opens in Danville
Monday afternoon AEROFARMS held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Danville location. The new facility is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm and has already brought over 80 new jobs to the area with the expectation that it will eventually provide 158 jobs. The ceremony featured remarks from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kids’ Mental Health Still Strained from Pandemic
Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribe Today. Tip. If you believe you are logged in and see this message, please hold down your shift key while you refresh the page. This should clear your cache on this page.
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
Henry County Enterprise
Henry County, VA
199
Followers
247
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT
The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.https://henrycountyenterprise.com
Comments / 0