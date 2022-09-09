ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett, VA

WSET

Franklin & Pittsylvania Co. CASA program recruiting volunteers

(WSET) — The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. The program has volunteers from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers that are appointed by...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain

SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Williams named Teacher of the Year

These people were among those on hand September 9 at CCHS to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as “Teacher Of the Year” in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Bassett, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Police community walk today

The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
CATAWBA, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning

Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
PULASKI, VA
Person
Ray Reynolds
NRVNews

Williams, Danny Ray

Danny Ray Williams, 51 of Pulaski, VA departed this life suddenly September 11, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born April 26, 1971 in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was a son of Marie Fisher and the late Junior Edmond Williams. Danny enjoyed making homes beautiful, but above...
PULASKI, VA
Mount Airy News

If these old walls could talk

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It still stands today on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County; a...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
#Bassett High School#The Eagles Club
WBTM

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke

Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

AEROFARMS Officially Opens in Danville

Monday afternoon AEROFARMS held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Danville location. The new facility is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm and has already brought over 80 new jobs to the area with the expectation that it will eventually provide 158 jobs. The ceremony featured remarks from...
DANVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Society
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
ROANOKE, VA
