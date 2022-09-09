Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
KCB COMMISSION CANDIDATES: WHAT IS KEY COLONY’S BIGGEST ISSUE?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the Key Colony Beach City Commission candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each of them a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Have a question you’d like to see answered by the candidates? Send it to [email protected] for potential inclusion throughout the series.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON COUNCIL QUESTIONS: WHAT SHOULD MARATHON BE TALKING MORE ABOUT?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House of Representatives or Florida House of Representatives candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
keysweekly.com
APTS RENAMED FOR BLACK KEY WEST COMMISSIONER LANG MILIAN
On Sept. 2 the Key West Housing Authority hosted the official sign unveiling for the newly renamed Lang Milian Apartments at White and Eaton streets. The event included relatives of Milian, housing authority board members, staff and distinguished members of the community who all came to honor former Key West City Commissioner Lang Milian.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: DANILO BUESO
No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. Today, this week’s neighbor is one of the geniuses in the kitchen at Isla Bella Beach Resort on Knight’s Key, but his story here in Marathon stretches back 17 years to a supermarket bakery.
keysweekly.com
LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS
Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
keysweekly.com
MEL FISHER DAYS RECALLS MILLION DOLLAR SHIPWRECK & TREASURE HUNT
Four hundred years after the September 1622 sinking of the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha southwest of Key West, history and shipwreck buffs marked the anniversary of its loss at the Sept. 2-6 Mel Fisher Days in the island city. The event honors the legacy of the...
keysweekly.com
NEARLY 450 SWIMMERS COMPETE IN SWIM TO ICONIC ALLIGATOR LIGHTHOUSE IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA
Nearly 450 participants from around the United States competed in Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, an 8-mile open-water challenge off the Florida Keys. Tampa resident Connor Signorin, 30, emerged from the Atlantic Ocean as the top individual swimmer for the second consecutive year. The former University of Florida swimmer, who won All-American honors five times, completed the race in 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: ISLAMORADA 9/11 CEREMONY HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS’ SACRIFICE & REMEMBERS THE LIVES LOST
An Islamorada firefighter rang the golden bell several times as fellow first responders and community members took a moment to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the lives lost and the ultimate sacrifices by police, firefighters and others at a remembrance ceremony at Station 20. Islamorada Fire Rescue Lt....
keysweekly.com
WILD THINGS: THE LONELINESS OF THE LONG-DISTANCE MIGRANT COUNTER
Mariah Hryniewich started the Florida Keys Hawkwatch on Aug. 1 this year. For the first three days, hawk counter extraordinaire Jeff Bouton was there with her, but after that she was on her own. In previous years she’d worked the count with Luis Gles who was, if not her partner in crime, then her partner in avian enumeration. But Gles had been up on St. Paul Island on the Bering Sea in Alaska all summer, guiding and finding rare bird after rare bird, and wouldn’t be back for a couple weeks.
keysweekly.com
FORMER FIRE RESCUE FLIGHT NURSE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING NARCOTICS
A former Monroe County Fire Rescue chief flight nurse for the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for stealing narcotics. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Lynda Rusinowski, 56, was charged with two counts of grand theft of a...
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: MARATHON HURRICANES DOWN CORAL SHORES DOLPHINS IN VOLLEYBALL
Coral Shores and Marathon kicked off the new month with a volleyball match on Sept. 1. Though the Fins battled through the first set, the Lady ’Canes’ talent proved too much for Marathon as Coral Shores improved its season record to 1-2. For full game coverage, see the Keys Weekly Sports Wrap.
keysweekly.com
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
NBC Miami
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
