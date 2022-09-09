ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

KCB COMMISSION CANDIDATES: WHAT IS KEY COLONY’S BIGGEST ISSUE?

In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the Key Colony Beach City Commission candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each of them a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Have a question you’d like to see answered by the candidates? Send it to [email protected] for potential inclusion throughout the series.
KEY COLONY BEACH, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON COUNCIL QUESTIONS: WHAT SHOULD MARATHON BE TALKING MORE ABOUT?

In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House of Representatives or Florida House of Representatives candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

APTS RENAMED FOR BLACK KEY WEST COMMISSIONER LANG MILIAN

On Sept. 2 the Key West Housing Authority hosted the official sign unveiling for the newly renamed Lang Milian Apartments at White and Eaton streets. The event included relatives of Milian, housing authority board members, staff and distinguished members of the community who all came to honor former Key West City Commissioner Lang Milian.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: DANILO BUESO

No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. Today, this week’s neighbor is one of the geniuses in the kitchen at Isla Bella Beach Resort on Knight’s Key, but his story here in Marathon stretches back 17 years to a supermarket bakery.
MARATHON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Monroe County, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
City
Marathon, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Marathon, FL
Education
Monroe County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
keysweekly.com

LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS

Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MEL FISHER DAYS RECALLS MILLION DOLLAR SHIPWRECK & TREASURE HUNT

Four hundred years after the September 1622 sinking of the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha southwest of Key West, history and shipwreck buffs marked the anniversary of its loss at the Sept. 2-6 Mel Fisher Days in the island city. The event honors the legacy of the...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

NEARLY 450 SWIMMERS COMPETE IN SWIM TO ICONIC ALLIGATOR LIGHTHOUSE IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA

Nearly 450 participants from around the United States competed in Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, an 8-mile open-water challenge off the Florida Keys. Tampa resident Connor Signorin, 30, emerged from the Atlantic Ocean as the top individual swimmer for the second consecutive year. The former University of Florida swimmer, who won All-American honors five times, completed the race in 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#School Board#Marathon High School
keysweekly.com

WILD THINGS: THE LONELINESS OF THE LONG-DISTANCE MIGRANT COUNTER

Mariah Hryniewich started the Florida Keys Hawkwatch on Aug. 1 this year. For the first three days, hawk counter extraordinaire Jeff Bouton was there with her, but after that she was on her own. In previous years she’d worked the count with Luis Gles who was, if not her partner in crime, then her partner in avian enumeration. But Gles had been up on St. Paul Island on the Bering Sea in Alaska all summer, guiding and finding rare bird after rare bird, and wouldn’t be back for a couple weeks.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: MARATHON HURRICANES DOWN CORAL SHORES DOLPHINS IN VOLLEYBALL

Coral Shores and Marathon kicked off the new month with a volleyball match on Sept. 1. Though the Fins battled through the first set, the Lady ’Canes’ talent proved too much for Marathon as Coral Shores improved its season record to 1-2. For full game coverage, see the Keys Weekly Sports Wrap.
MARATHON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
MARATHON, FL
NBC Miami

Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy