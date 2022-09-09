Read full article on original website
LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS
Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
NEARLY 450 SWIMMERS COMPETE IN SWIM TO ICONIC ALLIGATOR LIGHTHOUSE IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA
Nearly 450 participants from around the United States competed in Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, an 8-mile open-water challenge off the Florida Keys. Tampa resident Connor Signorin, 30, emerged from the Atlantic Ocean as the top individual swimmer for the second consecutive year. The former University of Florida swimmer, who won All-American honors five times, completed the race in 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
DIVING, SEMINARS & MORE AT THIS YEAR’S REEF FEST IN THE UPPER KEYS
All are invited to celebrate marine conservation during REEF Fest on Oct. 13-16, 2022, in Key Largo. Hosted by Reef Environmental Education Foundation, this annual event features educational ocean seminars, social gatherings, diving, snorkeling, and kayaking. Seminars and most social events are free and open to the public, although online...
WILD THINGS: THE LONELINESS OF THE LONG-DISTANCE MIGRANT COUNTER
Mariah Hryniewich started the Florida Keys Hawkwatch on Aug. 1 this year. For the first three days, hawk counter extraordinaire Jeff Bouton was there with her, but after that she was on her own. In previous years she’d worked the count with Luis Gles who was, if not her partner in crime, then her partner in avian enumeration. But Gles had been up on St. Paul Island on the Bering Sea in Alaska all summer, guiding and finding rare bird after rare bird, and wouldn’t be back for a couple weeks.
KEYS WEEKLY’S TOP 11 FAVORITE & INFLUENTIAL WOMEN
In light of this week’s WomenFest celebration here in the Florida Keys, we figured we’d take a break from our routine and offensive humor, and instead compile a Top 10 from our team members here at the Keys Weekly and Oversea Media Group. We asked our colleagues in our three Keyswide offices about some of the women they consider most influential — aside from our moms, as they get their own tributes every May. Here’s a list of favorite women from your friends at Oversea Media Group and the Keys Weekly, the Florida Keys’ only locally owned news provider. #localmediamatters.
