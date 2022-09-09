Read full article on original website
Paul John Mailhot, World War II Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Paul John Mailhot of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Framingham, died at his home on September 6, 2022. He was born in Cranston, RI, August 27, 1925, son of Frederick and Gracia Prue Mailhot. He lived in Cranston, RI until 1943 when he entered the US Navy for...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man For Stealing Golf Clubs
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on Monday night and charged him with stealing golf clubs. Police arrested at 6:14 p.m. on September 12, Wally Miller, 36, of 48 North Main Street of Natick at Gold Galaxy. Miller “was observed taking two golf clubs out of the...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Metrowest Women’s Fund Donates $71,000 To Support Single Mother Students at MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY – The Metrowest Women’s Fund has generously donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. These funds will provide financial assistance to these students for non-tuition-related emergencies they may encounter while pursuing their studies, including childcare expenses, housing costs, living expenses, and other basic needs.
Donald E. Hallisey, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Donald E. “Don” Hallisey died on August 24, 2022, after a long illness. A devoted husband, father, and papa, he leaves his wife Judi, daughter Melinda (Chris), and his two beloved grandsons. He also leaves his sister Maura, brother-in-law Philip, sister-in-law Carol, and many nieces,...
Staff Sargent Allison R. Blaney, 97, World War II & Korean War Veteran
NATICK – Staff Sargent Allison R. Blaney, age 97, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 06,2022. Born, Woodstock, New Brunswick Canada. At the age of 11 he came to the United States with his brother Harvey Blaney. At the age of 18 he joined the Army, as a Medic...
Police: Female Assaulted Outside Framingham Mexican Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Police responded to Taqueria Mexico in downtown Framingham for a disturbance at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. “A female was assaulted by two unknown females outside of the establishment,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The injured woman was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
PHOTOS: Framingham Marks 21st Anniversary of September 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham marked the 21st anniversary of September 11 with a ceremony at Cushing memorial park on Sunday morning. The ceremony, attended by a small crowd, including remarks from Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. It also included the reading of...
Framingham Police: Minor Injuries in Cyclist vs Motorcyclist Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two individuals suffered minor injuries in a crash between bicycle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, September 10. The incident happened at Concord Street at 1:14 p.m. A “male cyclist attempted to cross Route 9 overpass and was struck by a motorcycle operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Avoiding Deer, Vehicle Lands On Its Roof
FRAMINGHAM – A woman driver, trying to avoid a deer in the road, rolled over her vehicle on Friday night, September 9, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Edmands Road and Grove Street at 10;25 p.m. The female driver “drove off road to avoid a...
BREAKING: Medical Helicopter Requested For Rollover Holliston Crash
HOLLISTON – A medical helicopter has been request for a serious crash in Holliston tonight, September 11. The helicopter is expected to land at the Warren Center in Ashland. The rollover crash happened on Highland Street near Summit Point Road just before 10 p.m. The single-vehicle crash has multiple...
Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
GoFundMe For Framingham Pedestrian Struck & His 7-Month Pregnant Wife
FRAMINGHAM – A GoFundMe has been established to help a Framingham man that was struck by a vehicle on Route 30 last week. “On the evening of September 8, 2022, my husband (Lakshmi Shiva Ganesh) met with a tragic road accident that resulted in a severe brain injury,” wrote Vineela Rani Pentapalli, who is 7 months pregnant.
Frederick Richard Ablondi, 87, Navy First Lieutenant, CIA Analyst, & State Department
FRAMINGHAM – Frederick Richard Ablondi was born on April 24, 1935 in Framingham, Massachusetts to Achille and Josephine Ablondi at the family’s home. He was raised alongside five brothers and one sister. In 1957, Fred graduated from Boston College with a degree in Economics. After college, Fred joined...
SOURCE Editor To Read Campfire Tales at McAuliffe Library Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – SOURCE editor Susan Petroni will read “Terrifying Campfire Tales” on Thursday night, September 15 at the Christa McAuliffe Library. Petroni is the latest community member to participate in the branch library series. Tales begin at 7 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove outside at the library...
Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, September 12, 2022
1 Rain is forecasted for today and Tuesday, which will help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, mush of which is in a severe drought (D2) situation. 2. Yesterday, the City of Framingham held a ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of September 11. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS (remote on Zoom...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Pedestrian Struck in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested tonight for a pedestrian struck on Route 30., said Framingham Police. The pedestrian was struck around 6 p.m., said Framingham police spokesperson Lt. rachel Mickens. A man was “crossing the street near McDonald’s on Route 30 and was struck by a vehicle”...
Home of the Week: 2022-Built Contemporary Home in Natick Center
NATICK – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 4-bedroom Natick home built in 2022. The 4 Spring Street property is priced at $1,299,000. Built in 1922 the Natick Center home has 3,207 square feet of living space. On the market for 75 days, the...
8-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition Following Rollover Crash That Injured 5
HOLLISTON – An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Holliston Sunday night, according to Holliston Police. Around 9:43 p.m. Holliston Police responded to a rollover crash on Highland Street near Summit Point Road. The crash involved a single vehicle crashed into a utility...
