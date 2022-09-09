ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Paul John Mailhot, World War II Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Paul John Mailhot of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Framingham, died at his home on September 6, 2022. He was born in Cranston, RI, August 27, 1925, son of Frederick and Gracia Prue Mailhot. He lived in Cranston, RI until 1943 when he entered the US Navy for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited

FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Metrowest Women’s Fund Donates $71,000 To Support Single Mother Students at MassBay Community College

WELLESLEY – The Metrowest Women’s Fund has generously donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. These funds will provide financial assistance to these students for non-tuition-related emergencies they may encounter while pursuing their studies, including childcare expenses, housing costs, living expenses, and other basic needs.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donald E. Hallisey, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Donald E. “Don” Hallisey died on August 24, 2022, after a long illness. A devoted husband, father, and papa, he leaves his wife Judi, daughter Melinda (Chris), and his two beloved grandsons. He also leaves his sister Maura, brother-in-law Philip, sister-in-law Carol, and many nieces,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Obituaries
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

