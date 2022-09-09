ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lutheranmuseum.com

A Miles-Sandler Family

I will present you with a name that has not appeared on this blog before today. It is not a German name. It is an English name…Miles. On a very detailed Ancestry.com family history, this Miles name can be tracked all the way back to an arrival in Maryland back in the 1600’s. That is back in the very early days when Europeans were arriving in North America. However, this post will begin with another one of those special birthdays.
PERRYVILLE, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Baptism Triplets

I am going to begin this post today by explaining the process that I use to discover a story to write. If you are a regular reader of this blog, you already know that I usually tell the tale of someone who has a birthday or wedding anniversary happening on the day that I write a story. I use our German Family Tree to find such a story. The German Family Tree can be found in two different formats in our research library. First, we have a set of several binders filled with thousands of printed pages of this document. It would take me forever to leaf through these binders looking for a particular date. That’s where the other format comes in handy. We also have the GFT in digital format. It is a very large Word document. Microsoft Word documents are searchable, so I am able to do a search for a particular date. Such a search can be a starting point in finding a story to write. I also usually take a stab at looking for a special birthday or anniversary. I start by looking at the date from 200 years ago, then proceed to 175 years ago, 150 years ago, and 125 years ago. If I do not find such a special birthday or anniversary, I simply search the current date in the 1800’s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Lenora and the Milk Man

Yesterday’s story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
SMITHTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy