Ulster County, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Endicott Man Charged in Two States

An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County

Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
TRAVEL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Delaware County New York Law Enforcement Explorer’s Program Returns

One of my choices for what I wanted to be when I grew up, was working in law enforcement. Unfortunately, there was no mentoring program available where I lived,. But for others, there are programs available. For example, if you know someone between the ages of 14 and 18, who has an interest in law enforcement and lives in Delaware County, this program may be of interest.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY

