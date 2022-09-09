One of my choices for what I wanted to be when I grew up, was working in law enforcement. Unfortunately, there was no mentoring program available where I lived,. But for others, there are programs available. For example, if you know someone between the ages of 14 and 18, who has an interest in law enforcement and lives in Delaware County, this program may be of interest.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO