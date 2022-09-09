Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Endicott Man Charged in Two States
An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County
Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Delaware County New York Law Enforcement Explorer’s Program Returns
One of my choices for what I wanted to be when I grew up, was working in law enforcement. Unfortunately, there was no mentoring program available where I lived,. But for others, there are programs available. For example, if you know someone between the ages of 14 and 18, who has an interest in law enforcement and lives in Delaware County, this program may be of interest.
Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building
Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store
Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Comments / 0