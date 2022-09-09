Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
piedmont.edu
Two-Time Piedmont Music Alumnus Uses Life Lessons — and Recent Deafness — to Inspire Others
In his work as a voice teacher at Chicago’s Whitney M. Young Magnet High School — alma mater of former first lady Michelle Obama — two-time Piedmont University alumnus Micah Dingler strives to impart an important lesson to his students: They are capable of much more than they might think, no matter where they come from or what difficulties they may face.
accesswdun.com
Two new schools coming to Jackson County
The Jackson County School System is adding two new schools to the county. On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a new elementary school, as well as made some key changes to the Legacy Knoll Middle School that broke ground this past spring. Legacy Knoll Middle School, which will...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
thelaniertimes.com
Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale
Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mic
Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity
When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
nowhabersham.com
Demorest firefighter loses courageous fight against cancer
Assistant Demorest Fire Chief Jerry Palmer has been in the fire services for decades. He’s faced a lot of tough assignments in his day, but none more heart-rending or challenging than what he now faces. Palmer is planning the funeral of a young firefighter who passed away over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
Eric Robert Rudolph Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about convicted serial bomber Eric Robert Rudolph.
'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
South Georgia farm unveils fall maze honoring UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett
ODOM, Ga. — Call Stetson Bennett the “Mazeman” now. A south Georgia farm will honor the UGA and national championship winning quarterback with its maze design this fall. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Poppell Farms unveiled the design just time for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
accesswdun.com
Preparing for a disaster in your community or in your own home
September is recognized as National Emergency Preparedness Month. This is a time for both individuals and county organizations to take a careful look at how prepared they are for an emergency or disaster. Joey Smith, the deputy director of Forsyth’s Emergency Management Agency, says that, while this month is a...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia Girls: Alex Polk
Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
Roswell plans to revitalize the area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9
ROSWELL — The city of Roswell is planning to revitalize the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9, as well as the area within a half-mile radius of it. The city council has tasked the Downtown Development Authority to create a master plan for the area and The DDA will contract with the Sizemore Group planning firm to complete the plan.
wabe.org
'I'm famous!' Kids are treated to rides in exotic cars at North Georgia charity event
More than 200 children, who have faced or are facing severe medical conditions, got to ride in their choice of more than 100 exotic cars around the racetrack at the Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Saturday. The event was part of a charity effort organized by Ferrari of Atlanta,...
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies
Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
Comments / 0