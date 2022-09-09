ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demorest, GA

piedmont.edu

Two-Time Piedmont Music Alumnus Uses Life Lessons — and Recent Deafness — to Inspire Others

In his work as a voice teacher at Chicago’s Whitney M. Young Magnet High School — alma mater of former first lady Michelle Obama — two-time Piedmont University alumnus Micah Dingler strives to impart an important lesson to his students: They are capable of much more than they might think, no matter where they come from or what difficulties they may face.
DEMOREST, GA
accesswdun.com

Two new schools coming to Jackson County

The Jackson County School System is adding two new schools to the county. On Monday night, the Board of Education approved a new elementary school, as well as made some key changes to the Legacy Knoll Middle School that broke ground this past spring. Legacy Knoll Middle School, which will...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
SUWANEE, GA
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Demorest firefighter loses courageous fight against cancer

Assistant Demorest Fire Chief Jerry Palmer has been in the fire services for decades. He’s faced a lot of tough assignments in his day, but none more heart-rending or challenging than what he now faces. Palmer is planning the funeral of a young firefighter who passed away over the...
DEMOREST, GA
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Preparing for a disaster in your community or in your own home

September is recognized as National Emergency Preparedness Month. This is a time for both individuals and county organizations to take a careful look at how prepared they are for an emergency or disaster. Joey Smith, the deputy director of Forsyth’s Emergency Management Agency, says that, while this month is a...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia Girls: Alex Polk

Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
ATHENS, GA

