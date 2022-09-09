Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Clinical Challenges: Settling on the Optimal Treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease
Making an initial call of thyroid eye disease (TED) can be difficult, but once the diagnosis has been made, settling on the right treatment requires attention to several factors. "Treatment options for TED depend on the severity of the disease," said Terry J. Smith, MD, of Kellogg Eye Center at...
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
MedPage Today
Neoadjuvant Anti-PD-1 Strategy Prevails Over Adjuvant in Resectable Melanoma
PARIS -- The randomized trial data have spoken, and they favor neoadjuvant immunotherapy over adjuvant treatment for resectable melanoma. Neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) followed by surgery and additional pembrolizumab led to a 2-year event-free survival (EFS) rate of 72% as compared with 49% for patients randomized to adjuvant therapy. A subgroup analysis showed a consistent advantage for neoadjuvant therapy.
MedPage Today
Novel Agent Hints at Bone Growth Boost Without Hematopoietic Risks
AUSTIN, Texas – A novel agent appeared to regulate bone growth signaling in early phase data that stirred hopes it could help osteoporosis and other diseases. In a phase I study, KER-012 did not elevate hemoglobin or red blood cells -- a problem with earlier drugs -- but did appear to engage its target, the activin ligands that can increase or decrease bone growth, reported Simon Cooper, MBBS, chief medical officer of Keros Therapeutics of Lexington, Massachusetts. Keros is developing the agent for use in bone disorders and in diseases such as pulmonary artery hypertension.
MedPage Today
Should I Time My COVID Booster?
Bivalent COVID booster appointments are now readily available, but some Americans are delaying their shots in a bid for maximum efficacy. One of the most common strategies has been to aim for peak protection around the holiday season, getting boosted a few weeks before Thanksgiving, for instance. And those with fall travel plans have thought about taking the shots 2 or 3 weeks before heading out the door.
MedPage Today
Potential Practice-Changer for Refractory Metastatic Colon Cancer
PARIS -- The multitargeted VEGF receptor inhibitor fruquintinib achieved statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) in treatment-refractory metastatic colon cancer, according to a randomized trial reported here. Median OS improved from 4.8 months with best supportive care (BSC) and placebo to 7.4 months with BSC plus fruquintinib. The magnitude...
MedPage Today
Long-Term ADT With Radiation Helps Prevent Post-Prostatectomy Metastases
PARIS -- In men undergoing radiotherapy after radical prostatectomy, 2 years of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) improved outcomes when compared with a shorter course of ADT, according to results from the RADICALS-HD trial. At a median follow-up of more than 9 years, investigators found that the longer ADT duration improved...
MedPage Today
At-Home Test Performance Declined During Omicron
The performance of certain at-home rapid antigen tests declined during Omicron, Dutch researchers found. From December 2021 to February 2022, sensitivities for three commonly used tests in the Netherlands dropped, though only the decline with Clinitest was statistically significant:. Flowflex: 87% to 80.9%. MPBio: 80% to 73%. Clinitest: 83.1% to...
MedPage Today
Do Antibody Levels Predict Protection Against COVID?
Higher SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in fully vaccinated individuals translated to lower rates of infection for nursing home residents and staff during the Delta wave, though not when Omicron hit, a cross-sectional study showed. In a study group of over 2,000 fully vaccinated residents and staff at West Virginia nursing homes,...
MedPage Today
Screen Asymptomatic Kids for Type 2 Diabetes? Up to You, Says USPSTF
The jury is still out on whether asymptomatic children and adolescents should be screened for diabetes, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said. In a new recommendation statement published in JAMA, the task force concluded that there is insufficient evidence to weigh the benefits and harms of screening for type 2 diabetes in this pediatric population, despite rising rates of disease.
MedPage Today
'Stunning' Results Upend Fluid Resuscitation in Acute Pancreatitis
Early aggressive fluid resuscitation for acute pancreatitis, a widely recommended practice, failed to improve clinical outcomes and led to more fluid overload when compared with moderate fluid resuscitation, the randomized WATERFALL study showed. In an interim analysis of the trial, which was halted early for safety reasons, incidence of moderately...
MedPage Today
COVID Isn't Just a 'Me' Problem
This piece started out focusing on the impact of colds on our lives, particularly if COVID is now "just a cold." My husband and I escaped COVID until now by being very careful until we got vaccinated. Once vaccinated, we focused on living our lives safely -- no eating at indoor restaurants (there are plenty of outdoor venues to choose from), masking indoors, and testing when gathering with others. We did not live in fear but rather with informed caution. We did not live in "lockdown" (nor did anyone else in the U.S. ... please ask someone from Shanghai if you want to understand what lockdown really means). We watched the local infection rates and adjusted our behavior accordingly. We attended plays, concerts, a wedding, and even the Final Four in New Orleans (where we were pretty much the only masked people in the 74,000-person arena). We stayed infection-free.
MedPage Today
Suspicious Heart Data; Partial Heart Transplant; MitraClip Locking Malfunction
Temple University heart researchers, including a former president of the American Heart Association, are in hot water over alleged research misconduct. (Reuters) Around the world, cardiovascular disease is more strongly tied to lipid markers and depression in men, whereas women appear to be more affected by diet. (The Lancet) A...
MedPage Today
Report Details 'Massive Global Failure' in Response to COVID-19
The Lancet Commission called for a major overhaul to the World Health Organization (WHO) and global health policy following the estimated deaths of more than 17 million people worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This staggering death toll is both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure...
MedPage Today
Cognition Improves With Daily Multivitamin Supplement
Daily vitamin and mineral supplementation improved cognition in older adults, the COSMOS-Mind clinical trial showed. The primary focus of the study was the effect of daily cocoa extract, which is rich in flavanols that prior research suggested might help preserve cognitive function. In the 3-year trial, daily cocoa extract had no effect on cognition (mean z score 0.03, 95% CI -0.02 to 0.08, P=0.28).
MedPage Today
One-Two Punch of Romosozumab, Denosumab Improved BMD and Reduced Fractures
AUSTIN, Texas – One year of romosozumab (Evenity) followed by 1 year of denosumab (Prolia, Xgeva) was associated with improved bone mineral density (BMD) and lower fracture incidence compared with 2 years of denosumab in women with osteoporosis, an analysis of the FRAME studies suggested. Treatment with romosozumab first...
MedPage Today
Heart Studies Under Scrutiny; E. Coli in HelloFresh? COVID 'Super-Dodgers'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. A trio of medical journals have launched independent investigations into possible data manipulation in heart studies led by Temple University researchers. (Reuters) As uptake of the monkeypox vaccine in the U.S. has slowed, federal officials are shifting their outreach campaign to a hyper-local...
MedPage Today
Our Hands Are Tied: Treating Prediabetes in Kids
Prediabetes is an abnormal state of glucose homeostasis in which blood glucose levels are elevated above the range of normal but are not high enough to be classified as diabetes. A staggering 28% of U.S. youth ages 12 to 19 years are living with prediabetes. This number more than doubled from 1999 to 2018. Prediabetes and obesity are strongly correlated in a high-risk genetic backdrop, making them almost two sides of the same coin. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rapid increase in both these problems in children.
MedPage Today
Hospital Admins Knew Star Surgeon Was Dangerous; Warned Before 'Summer of Death'
Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. Hospital Administrators Knew Their Star Surgeon Was Dangerous. In the first installment of a two-part investigative series, the Boston Globe Spotlight Team reported on the record-setting number of malpractice settlements amassed...
MedPage Today
Confirmed: Gout Comes With Increased Heart Risk
Incidence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) was significantly higher among gout patients than in the general Swedish population, researchers found, even when data were adjusted for common comorbidities. First-time ACS was diagnosed at a rate of 9.1 per 1,000 person-years in a cohort of about 20,000 gout patients followed through...
