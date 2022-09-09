ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Endicott Man Charged in Two States

An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
AGRICULTURE
98.1 The Hawk

No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot

There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
98.1 The Hawk

This Is #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In New York State

Do you drive the most stolen car in New York State? You could be driving the vehicle that landed in the top spot on New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels' list, which ranks the most stolen cars of the year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together the list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state based on data it analyzed. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

