Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
There’s a Secret New York Cavern With a Waterfall 100 Feet Underground
There's a secret cavern a little over an hour from Utica where you can see a breathtaking underground waterfall. Nestled 100 feet below the surface, Secret Caverns, founded by local civil engineer Roger Mallery, has a waterfall that brings visitors from around the world. The caverns in Cobleskill, New York have hosted travelers since their discovery in 1928.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Endicott Man Charged in Two States
An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County
Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building
Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store
Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?
When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now. If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:. At the entrance to the university is a...
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes
Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
This Upstate New York Man Duped Britain and the World
He walked around all chummy in tweed caps, a supposed “expert” on everything relating to the British royal family when he was just a boy from Upstate New York. A boy who literally duped the world. Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills was born Thomas James Muscatello on August 18, 1979,...
This Is #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In New York State
Do you drive the most stolen car in New York State? You could be driving the vehicle that landed in the top spot on New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels' list, which ranks the most stolen cars of the year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together the list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state based on data it analyzed. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
New York Retail Workers Share What They Wish Customers Knew
In the state of New York, there are 945,000 people who get up every day and head to one of more than 78,000 establishments where they work as retail workers. That's nearly a million people in the state of New York who are working retail jobs. The retail industry in...
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy
According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0