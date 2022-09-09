ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long
 6 days ago
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix End of the Road: Queen Latifah and Ludacris fight for their lives on a thrilling cross-country road trip.

Cobra Kai: Daniel calls an old friend for help after the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in season five.

The Imperfects: After an experimental procedure turned them into monsters, three of the patients band together to find the scientist responsible and turn them back into humans.

The Anthrax Attacks: This documentary follows FBI investigation of the tragedy following 9/11 where letters containing anthrax sparked panic.

Hulu Tell Me Lies: Follow Lucy and Stephen's intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

Wedding Season: A bride goes on the run when her new husband and his entire family are killed after the ceremony in the genre-bending series.

Disney+ Pinocchio: Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the live-action remake of Walt Disney's classic animated film.

Cars on the Road: Lightning McQueen and Mater are back and ready to venture away from Radiator Springs.

Growing Up: This documentary, produced by Brie Larson, explores what young adults have learned about themselves.

Paramount+ The Good Fight: See how it all ends for our favorite characters on the sixth and final season of the legal drama.

Peacock Last Light: A problem with the world's oil supply throws countries into chaos in this new apocalyptic thriller.

Apple TV+ Gutsy: Follow along as Hillary and Chelsea Clinton go on adventures with some of the gutsy female artists and activists that inspire them.

Happy streaming!

Ridley Scott producing 'Blade Runner' series for Amazon

ABC Audio has confirmed that Ridley Scott, Oscar-winning filmmaker and the director of 1982's Blade Runner, is bringing a sequel series to Amazon Prime. Blade Runner 2099 will be a follow-up to Denis Villenueve's acclaimed 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, which Scott produced and which featured Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto, as well as Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard from Scott's groundbreaking 1982 original film.
In Brief: Matthew McConaughey soccer film shelved, and more

Hulu on Wednesday debuted the season-three trailer for Ramy, the comedy drama based on Ramy Youssef's real-life experiences, which follows "a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood." In the third season, Ramy's family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns -- and in some cases, lies -- while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star. Ramy's third season premieres September 30...
