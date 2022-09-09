Read full article on original website
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off
Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
King Charles III joins procession behind coffin as queen's beloved Scotland leads Britain's goodbye
EDINBURGH, Scotland — Cannons boomed, ceremonial bodyguards brandishing longbows escorted the hearse, and all eyes were on the capital of Scotland — a country close to Queen Elizabeth II's heart, but also a place with its own often uneasy relationship to the crown. The United Kingdom knows how...
Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle
The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couples greeted the crowds at Windsor castle and looked at the tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the reunion, the brotherly rift and the future of the monarchy.Sept. 12, 2022.
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently
LONDON (AP) — In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South...
Charles III: King’s official title confirmed by Buckingham Palace
The Queen has passed away, aged 96.Her Majesty’s death comes more than a year after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, who died on 9 April 2021, aged 99.The death of Queen Elizabeth II means her eldest child, Prince Charles, is now King. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles’s regnal name - his official title while serving as monarch - will be King Charles III.What is a regnal name?A regnal name is the ruling name used by the monarch, it can be their first name or a different name.When Queen Elizabeth II was asked what her regnal name...
Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was escorted through the gates of Buckingham Palace tonight. The casket was driven through London’s streets as massive crowds lined up to see it. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the royal family and the mourning period.Sept. 13, 2022.
Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla
One young well-wisher appeared overcome with joy after having the chance to shake hands with both King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.Sept. 13, 2022.
Princess Kate tells how son Louis reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II
While meeting well-wishers in Windsor on Saturday, the Princess of Wales spoke intimately about how her son Prince Louis had responded to the death of his great-grandmother by saying, "Mummy don’t worry, she’s now with great-grandpa."Sept. 12, 2022.
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 13th)
On tonight’s broadcast: New inflation data shows prices continue to rise; Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory; Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time; and more.Sept. 14, 2022.
Queen begins final journey from Scotland to London, giving the public a first sight of her coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — For three days, many in Britain have mourned, reflected on and adjusted to the absence of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sunday, their shared grief gained physical form as the world got a first glimpse of her oak coffin. The monarch of seven decades undertook her final...
