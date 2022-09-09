ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing

The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off

Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
NBC News

Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couples greeted the crowds at Windsor castle and looked at the tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the reunion, the brotherly rift and the future of the monarchy.Sept. 12, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charles III: King’s official title confirmed by Buckingham Palace

The Queen has passed away, aged 96.Her Majesty’s death comes more than a year after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, who died on 9 April 2021, aged 99.The death of Queen Elizabeth II means her eldest child, Prince Charles, is now King. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles’s regnal name - his official title while serving as monarch - will be King Charles III.What is a regnal name?A regnal name is the ruling name used by the monarch, it can be their first name or a different name.When Queen Elizabeth II was asked what her regnal name...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#King Charles#Uk#Camilla Queen Consort
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was escorted through the gates of Buckingham Palace tonight. The casket was driven through London’s streets as massive crowds lined up to see it. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the royal family and the mourning period.Sept. 13, 2022.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NBC News

NBC News

462K+
Followers
55K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy