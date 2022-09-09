ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Independent

Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off

Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
NBC News

Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couples greeted the crowds at Windsor castle and looked at the tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the reunion, the brotherly rift and the future of the monarchy.Sept. 12, 2022.
NBC News

Princess Anne recalls sharing the ‘last 24 hours’ with mother Queen Elizabeth II in statement

Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was escorted through the gates of Buckingham Palace tonight. The casket was driven through London’s streets as massive crowds lined up to see it. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the royal family and the mourning period.Sept. 13, 2022.
NBC News

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

PERTH, Australia — A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious...
NBC News

NBC News

