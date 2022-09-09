Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off
Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
King Charles III joins procession behind coffin as queen's beloved Scotland leads Britain's goodbye
EDINBURGH, Scotland — Cannons boomed, ceremonial bodyguards brandishing longbows escorted the hearse, and all eyes were on the capital of Scotland — a country close to Queen Elizabeth II's heart, but also a place with its own often uneasy relationship to the crown. The United Kingdom knows how...
Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle
The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couples greeted the crowds at Windsor castle and looked at the tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the reunion, the brotherly rift and the future of the monarchy.Sept. 12, 2022.
Princess Anne recalls sharing the ‘last 24 hours’ with mother Queen Elizabeth II in statement
Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
RELATED PEOPLE
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently
LONDON (AP) — In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South...
The Kohinoor diamond was obtained by the British Empire. Some argue it should be returned to India.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh
Crowds lined the streets of the Scottish capital as the queen’s hearse passed by, with some people bursting into spontaneous applause. Amid solemn ceremony, the coffin was then taken to rest in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.Sept. 11, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was escorted through the gates of Buckingham Palace tonight. The casket was driven through London’s streets as massive crowds lined up to see it. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the royal family and the mourning period.Sept. 13, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Oliver's Jabs At Queen Elizabeth Are Cut From U.K. Version Of His Show
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
Deadly attack by kangaroo on man, 77, confounds experts
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. Such deadly attacks are very rare, experts said.Sept. 13, 2022.
Crowd applauds arrival of queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in moving moment
The crowd in London applauded as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace during a moving moment. The coffin will be met by the royal family inside before it is placed in a special room for public viewing. Sept. 13, 2022.
Princess Kate tells how son Louis reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II
While meeting well-wishers in Windsor on Saturday, the Princess of Wales spoke intimately about how her son Prince Louis had responded to the death of his great-grandmother by saying, "Mummy don’t worry, she’s now with great-grandpa."Sept. 12, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 13th)
On tonight’s broadcast: New inflation data shows prices continue to rise; Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory; Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time; and more.Sept. 14, 2022.
Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla
One young well-wisher appeared overcome with joy after having the chance to shake hands with both King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.Sept. 13, 2022.
Ukrainian troops tear down Russian billboards after Zelenskyy claims military successes
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops has liberated over 2,300 square miles from Russian control. Ukrainian authorities released video purporting to show troops burning a Russian flag and tearing down Russian posters in a town 50 miles northeast of Kharkiv.Sept. 13, 2022.
Queen begins final journey from Scotland to London, giving the public a first sight of her coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — For three days, many in Britain have mourned, reflected on and adjusted to the absence of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sunday, their shared grief gained physical form as the world got a first glimpse of her oak coffin. The monarch of seven decades undertook her final...
Time 'to move on' Australian lawmaker says as allegiance sworn to King Charles
The leader of the Australian Greens party in Victoria state said that the conversation on the country becoming a republic was "overdue" as lawmakers pledged their allegiance to King Charles III.Sept. 13, 2022.
'Until Someone Listens:' Florida teen whose mom was deported publishes children’s book
Estela Juarez, 13, whose mother Alejandra was deported to Mexico after U.S. officials discovered her undocumented status, is speaking her truth in a new children's book. "I wanted to get people to listen, especially legislators, and make changes in immigration laws," Estela told TODAY Parents. "Until Someone Listens," published by...
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
PERTH, Australia — A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious...
NBC News
462K+
Followers
55K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0