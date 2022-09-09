Read full article on original website
Hyundai RN22e super-saloon review: 577bhp dual-motor electric concept tested
Another new fast Hyundai concept? What’s in the water there?. Whatever it is, the rest of the car industry would do well to take a swig. Hyundai’s design department is brimming with confidence right now. Fresh from the angular Ioniq 5, slippery Ioniq 6 and throwback N Vision 74, they’re at it again. This time, answering the question ‘what would a Hyundai super-saloon look like?’
"Ferrari is not an automotive company," says new CEO
Benedetto Vigna’s appointment as CEO of Ferrari in June 2021 caught the world by surprise. A physicist by education, the 53-year old Italian national had been running a division of STMicroelectronics, a Geneva-based technology and semi-conductor company. His specialism was in motion sensors, originally integral to airbags in cars, later more profitably applied to the world of gaming – if you’ve ever played the Nintendo Wii, you’ll have had first-hand experience. Vigna has personally patented more than 100 concepts.
The 715bhp Ferrari Purosangue is a V12 family car that insists it’s NOT an SUV
Electric suicide doors, very clever suspension and strictly four seats are all yours for, um, €390,000. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ferrari said not so long ago it would never build an SUV. So what...
BMW M240i vs BMW 328i Sport (2021 vs 1999): how closely related are they?
Indeed. Just over 20 years separates the sharp, narrowed eyes of the M240i and the slightly ratty, foggy headlights of the (slightly rusty) 328i Sport. Moreover, both cars sit one level below their respective range toppers: the M240i will bow of course, to the incoming M2 Competition, while the 328i Sport takes second billing to the slightly unloved E36-generation M3.
Italian GP: should races finish behind the safety car?
Max Verstappen blitzed the field again at Monza, but Christian Horner admits Red Bull “didn’t want to win under a Safety Car”. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Max Verstappen stormed to his fifth victory...
BMW’s upcoming EV batteries look like game-changers
Cheaper, more performance, faster charging and more range. Good grief, anything else? Er... yes, actually. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Maybe it’s just a sign of the times, but we greet unmitigated good news with immediate...
Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022: a monarch who loved cars
Her Majesty trained as a mechanic and later oversaw an enviable collection. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. While she’s been chauffeured in hundreds of exquisite machines, it’s no surprise to learn that Her Late Majesty Queen...
Peugeot 3008 review
This is where the 3008 is likely to win most sales. The interior is impressive for so many reasons, and the mid-life update has only served to improve it. Few carmakers who’ve attempted to outfox the Volkswagen empire by employing quirky design have done so successfully, yet Peugeot’s nailed it. The dashboard looks spectacular but (nearly) everything works properly, and it’s laid out with plausible sense given how wild it looks on first impression.
Driving a restomodded electric Citroen DS
Is it possible to swap out the beating heart of a Citroen DS for batteries, and still retain its je ne sais quoi? Mais, oui!. Behind me, sitting in the big sofa of a back seat, I have passengers. They’re the ghosts of the DS’s creators, but the apparition doesn’t feel sinister. They are surely delighted, finally satisfied that after all these years this is exactly the DS they would have built were they able.
Want to build your own EV hypercar? We’d suggest starting here
Williams creates a rolling physics-bending machine – just add bodywork. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. By now, you’ve probably heard the phrase ‘actions speak louder than words’. And for Williams Advanced Engineering to create a...
Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback - long-term review
VW ID.4 vs Audi Q4 e-tron: same cars, different outcome?. Jack Rix: Mr Horrell, we meet again… outside the exact same coffee shop we did 18 months ago to compare Honda e and BMW i3. We really must get some new locations. Paul Horrell: Ah well, the coffee here's...
Tuthill’s latest Porsche 911 restomod got its start with a Group B legend
Inspired by Porsche’s 1980s SC/RS rally car and based on a 993. No, really. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This, as we’re sure you’ll agree, does not look like a 993. But then that’s rather...
Toyota’s made a turbocharged GR86... to test synthetic fuels
Yep, an 86 with the turbo engine from the GR Yaris and more than 300bhp... which you can’t buy. Time for a word with Toyota, we think. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. So, we’ve just found out that Toyota has A) put a modified...
The ID. XTREME is a rally-spec ID.4 concept with 377bhp
Whisper it, but this could apparently make production if demand is strong enough. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Fancy some silent rally action? Well you’re in luck, because Volkswagen has just unveiled this – the ID....
New Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 vs the Stelvio Pass
Each winter the world’s most famous mountain pass is closed. Someone’s got to be the one to open it. The voice is weary, but also full of wonder. “But look at this place, the mountains, the road. It is hard work, but a privilege to have this as my office.” We’re standing, somewhat incongruously, on an old tennis court halfway up the Stelvio Pass. It’s the biggest bit of level ground I’ve seen in the past two days. The conversation lulls, as it inevitably does in the face of such scenic magnificence, and our eyes are drawn up again. Up and up the bare cliff face and the impossible strand of engineering tacked on to it.
Watch the 'Tesla SpaceX Hypercar' with SpaceX boosters - it will blow your mind
Hold your horses; it uses environmentally friendly liquid hydrogen propellant.
