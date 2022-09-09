ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FDA OKs anti-wrinkle drug, a longer-lasting Botox competitor

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the anti-wrinkle injection Daxxify, setting up competition for Botox, which has dominated the market for two decades. Manufacturer Revance Therapeutics said its studies show the drug can temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines for about six months, almost twice as...
ECONOMY
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#Valves#Heart Failure#Linus Heart Disease#Diseases#General Health#Abbott Mitraclip#The Abbott Lrb
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria

King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy